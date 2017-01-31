Crews battling fire on White Hall, Illinois
January 30. Firefighters are responding to a structure fire is taking place in the 100 block of North Main Street, in White Hall, Illinois. The blaze started around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
According to news reports the fire appears it started in the old dime store and has spread to the antique store next door.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the buildings at the time.
No other details have been released.
Bomberos luchan por apagar incendio en White Hall, Illinois
30 de enero. Los bomberos están respondiendo a un incendio de una edificación que tiene lugar en el bloque número 100 de la calle principal del norte, en White Hall, Illinois. El incendio comenzó alrededor de las 11:40 de la mañana del martes.
Según los informes de algunos medios, el fuego parece que comenzó en una tienda de monedas antiguas y se ha extendido a la tienda de antigüedades de al lado.
No se sabe si alguien estaba dentro de los edificios en ese momento.
No se han publicado otros detalles.