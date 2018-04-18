Cuban National Assembly meets to choose Castro’s successor

For the first time in Cuba’s history since the revolution led by Fidel and Raúl Castro in 1959, Cubans will have a man NOT named Castro at the helm of the nation. The National Assembly is meeting today for a two-day session that will determine who starts running the country next year, when Raúl Castro steps down.
Raúl Castro has been the Cuban head of State since his brother, Fidel, was forced to step down in 2008 due to a mystery illness and a botched intestinal surgery. Fidel had long said that he planned to die in office. He died 8 years later, in 2016. Raúl, who fought alongside him during the Cuban Revolution, is planning to step down while he is still relatively healthy, in order to ensure the continuity of his brother’s revolution and the communist regime.
The National Assembly, Cuba’s legislative body, will meet in full to swear in its 605 members, who were elected last month.
The president of the National Candidacy Committee will then read out the proposed candidates for the 31-member Council of State, and the Assembly will cast their votes in secret. Results are expected to be announced on Thursday. Whoever is chosen by the National Assembly will be Cuba’s new president.
It is widely expected that the man chosen for the job is the current First Vice-President, Miguel Díaz-Canel. The 57-year-old has been working with Raúl Castro for the last five years and was hand-picked by him to be his vice-president. However, Castro has not made any official statements and other contenders may arise.
Raúl Castro will continue to hold major influence over Cuba, particularly in big-picture decisions and foreign affairs.
Asamblea Nacional cubana se reúne para elegir a sucesor de Castro
Por primera vez en la historia de Cuba desde la revolución liderada por Fidel y Raúl Castro en 1959, los cubanos tendrán a un hombre que NO se llamará Castro al frente de la nación. La Asamblea Nacional se reunirá hoy para una sesión de dos días que determinará quién comenzará a manejar el país el próximo año, cuando Raúl Castro renuncie.
Raúl Castro ha sido jefe de Estado cubano desde que su hermano, Fidel, fue obligado a renunciar en 2008 debido a una enfermedad misteriosa y una cirugía intestinal fallida. Fidel había dicho por mucho tiempo que planeaba morir en el cargo. Murió 8 años después, en 2016. Raúl, que luchó junto a él durante la Revolución cubana, está planeando dimitir mientras todavía está relativamente sano, a fin de garantizar la continuidad de la revolución de su hermano y el régimen comunista.
La Asamblea Nacional, el cuerpo legislativo de Cuba, se reunirá en su totalidad para jurar a sus 605 miembros, que fueron elegidos el mes pasado.
El presidente del Comité Nacional de Candidatura leerá los candidatos propuestos para el Consejo de Estado de 31 miembros, y la Asamblea emitirá sus votos en secreto. Se espera que los resultados sean anunciados el jueves. Quien sea elegido por la Asamblea Nacional será el nuevo presidente de Cuba.
Se espera ampliamente que el hombre elegido para el puesto sea el actual Primer Vicepresidente, Miguel Díaz-Canel. El hombre de 57 años ha estado trabajando con Raúl Castro durante los últimos cinco años y fue seleccionado por él para ser su vicepresidente. Sin embargo, Castro no ha hecho ninguna declaración oficial y pueden surgir otros contendientes.
Raúl Castro continuará teniendo una gran influencia sobre Cuba, particularmente en decisiones de gran envergadura y asuntos exteriores.