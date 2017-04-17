DACAMENTED… THE DREAM IS NOT OVER

By: Isabel Diaz del Castillo

On June 15, 2012, the Obama administration signed a document protecting all those undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Currently there are more than 750,000 young people known as “Dreamers”, who benefit from the program, being able to access education, obtain a driver’s license, a work permit, a social security number to leave the country in some special circumstances.

Although President Donald Trump has decided to keep the DACA program and its beneficiaries protected for now, this could change at any time. This is the story of a woman who belong to this program in St. Louis.

Lisbeth López, a Mexican woman who came to the United States at the age of 14 with her parents, is one of the beneficiaries of this program. She, like thousands of young “DACAmented”, fears that the promises made by President Trump during his campaign to end the program will come true and take away her family’s stability.

Lisbeth is a single mother of four, and DACA has become for her, the opportunity to provide to her family and herself a better quality of life. She was able to finish her school, and also access to better job options.

R.L: How did your quality of life improve after the DACA? What were the most representative differences?

L.L: There were many advantages because I started to build my credit, because without credit you must have the cash to buy a house, a car, everything. I started to do my credit history, now I bought a car, economically my situation was also improved, and I was able to get a job as an interpreter, now I am planning to buy a house. Thank God it is going very well, hopefully will continue that way. Another benefit is that you can get a driver license with DACA, and driving without a license is horrible, now with that document you can drive with a peace of mind.

R.L: When you think about the possible moment when they remove DACA, what is your greatest fear?

L.L: To live the way I used to, like a ghost. They already have our records. I do not know if the plan would be to deport us, I love my country, but to raise my four children there and pay the bills, I think I wouldn’t be able. Also, my life is already here, my life is with my children here. Both they and I have a better opportunity in the United States that in Mexico, would be such a radical change.

Lisbeth also fears that if she is deported, her eldest daughter, who is 16, decides to stay in this country, and her family has to be separate.

LL: “I cannot do anything, my daughter is already 16, she is close of being an adult and can stay here, have a better life, if she decides so, I have no opposition to that because I know there is a difference from one country to another, but being away from her, it would break me. Well the important thing is for her to get ahead and have a better future”.

President Trump is expected to make a decision on the DACA program in the coming months, despite widespread fears among its beneficiaries, some “Dreamers” like Lisbeth continue to dream and look to the future with optimism.

L.L: “We are all Dreamers, we all dream of some purpose, it doesn’t matter if you have a legal status or not. We dream of a better house, a better job, we all dream something. To me the term Dreamer defines me, it is the perfect word for who I am, the dreams I have been able to achieve, mainly thanks to DACA “.

While the uncertainty is the feeling that can best define the future of the Dreamers, they give us a great example of optimism, hope and faith in front of life. Although the situation may be adverse their dreams are stronger, the dream continues and they ask for an opportunity to make them true.

“I want all of us to live in solidarity, with no differences in color or race, loving each other for who we are, that no one points a finger on you and says you do not belong here, we are immigrants and refugees, and this Country gives us the opportunities that ours don’t. If the president wants to make this country great, he should let us help him do it. I know there might be people who do not deserve to be here, as in all countries there are good and bad people, but to those who are good and contribute to the economy of this country, we who are good citizens Why not giving us a chance?”, Says Lisbeth.