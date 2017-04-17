DACAMENTED… THE DREAM IS NOT OVER
By: Isabel Diaz del Castillo
On June 15, 2012, the Obama administration signed a document protecting all those undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
Currently there are more than 750,000 young people known as “Dreamers”, who benefit from the program, being able to access education, obtain a driver’s license, a work permit, a social security number to leave the country in some special circumstances.
Although President Donald Trump has decided to keep the DACA program and its beneficiaries protected for now, this could change at any time. This is the story of a woman who belong to this program in St. Louis.
Lisbeth López, a Mexican woman who came to the United States at the age of 14 with her parents, is one of the beneficiaries of this program. She, like thousands of young “DACAmented”, fears that the promises made by President Trump during his campaign to end the program will come true and take away her family’s stability.
Lisbeth is a single mother of four, and DACA has become for her, the opportunity to provide to her family and herself a better quality of life. She was able to finish her school, and also access to better job options.
R.L: How did your quality of life improve after the DACA? What were the most representative differences?
L.L: There were many advantages because I started to build my credit, because without credit you must have the cash to buy a house, a car, everything. I started to do my credit history, now I bought a car, economically my situation was also improved, and I was able to get a job as an interpreter, now I am planning to buy a house. Thank God it is going very well, hopefully will continue that way. Another benefit is that you can get a driver license with DACA, and driving without a license is horrible, now with that document you can drive with a peace of mind.
R.L: When you think about the possible moment when they remove DACA, what is your greatest fear?
L.L: To live the way I used to, like a ghost. They already have our records. I do not know if the plan would be to deport us, I love my country, but to raise my four children there and pay the bills, I think I wouldn’t be able. Also, my life is already here, my life is with my children here. Both they and I have a better opportunity in the United States that in Mexico, would be such a radical change.
Lisbeth also fears that if she is deported, her eldest daughter, who is 16, decides to stay in this country, and her family has to be separate.
LL: “I cannot do anything, my daughter is already 16, she is close of being an adult and can stay here, have a better life, if she decides so, I have no opposition to that because I know there is a difference from one country to another, but being away from her, it would break me. Well the important thing is for her to get ahead and have a better future”.
President Trump is expected to make a decision on the DACA program in the coming months, despite widespread fears among its beneficiaries, some “Dreamers” like Lisbeth continue to dream and look to the future with optimism.
L.L: “We are all Dreamers, we all dream of some purpose, it doesn’t matter if you have a legal status or not. We dream of a better house, a better job, we all dream something. To me the term Dreamer defines me, it is the perfect word for who I am, the dreams I have been able to achieve, mainly thanks to DACA “.
While the uncertainty is the feeling that can best define the future of the Dreamers, they give us a great example of optimism, hope and faith in front of life. Although the situation may be adverse their dreams are stronger, the dream continues and they ask for an opportunity to make them true.
“I want all of us to live in solidarity, with no differences in color or race, loving each other for who we are, that no one points a finger on you and says you do not belong here, we are immigrants and refugees, and this Country gives us the opportunities that ours don’t. If the president wants to make this country great, he should let us help him do it. I know there might be people who do not deserve to be here, as in all countries there are good and bad people, but to those who are good and contribute to the economy of this country, we who are good citizens Why not giving us a chance?”, Says Lisbeth.
DACAMENTED… EL SUEÑO NO TERMINA
By: Isabel Diaz del Castillo
El 15 de Junio del 2012 la administración Obama firmó un documento mediante el cual se protegía de la deportación a todas aquellas personas indocumentadas que llegaron a Estados Unidos siendo niños, se trataba del Programa de Acción Diferida (DACA por sus siglas en inglés). Actualmente son más de 750.000 los jóvenes conocidos como “Dreamers”, que se benefician del programa, pudiendo acceder a la educación, obtener una licencia de conducción, un permiso de trabajo, un número de seguro social y permisos para salir del país en algunas situaciones especiales.
Si bien por ahora el presidente Donald Trump ha decidido mantener el programa DACA y a sus beneficiarios protegidos, es algo que podría cambiar en cualquier momento. Esta es la historia de una de las mujeres que pertenecen a este programa en St. Louis.
Lisbeth López es una mexicana que llegó a Estados Unidos a la edad de 14 años al lado de sus padres. Ella al igual que otros miles de jóvenes “DACAmented”, teme que las promesas hechas por el presidente Trump durante su campaña de acabar con el programa, se hagan realidad y le arrebate la estabilidad a su familia.
Lisbeth es madre soltera de cuatro hijos y DACA se ha convertido para ella en la oportunidad de brindarles a su familia y a sí misma una mejor calidad de vida. Pudiendo no sólo terminar sus estudios, pero además acceder a mejores opciones laborales.
R.L: ¿Cómo mejoró tu calidad de vida después del DACA? ¿Cuáles fueron las diferencias más representativas?
L.L: Fueron muchas las ventajas porque pude empezar a hacer mi crédito, porque sin crédito debes tener el efectivo para comprar una casa, un carro, todo. Empecé a hacer mi historial crediticio, ahora pude conseguir mi carro, económicamente también mejoró mi situación, pude conseguir un trabajo de intérprete, estoy planeando comprarme una casa. Gracias a Dios me está yendo muy bien, ojalá y así siga. Otro beneficio es que puedes tener una licencia con el permiso DACA, y manejar sin licencia es horrible, ahora con ese documento puedes manejar con más tranquilidad.
R.L: Cuando piensas en el posible momento en el que quiten el DACA, ¿Cuál es tu mayor temor?
L.L: El volver a vivir como antes, como un fantasma. Ellos ya tienen el historial de nosotros, no sé si el plan sería que nos deportaran, yo amo a mi país, pero para mantener allá a mis cuatro hijos, creo que no podría. Además mi vida ya está hecha aquí, mi vida está con mis hijos aquí. Tanto ellos como yo tenemos una mejor oportunidad en Estados Unidos que en México, sería un cambio radical totalmente.
Lisbeth teme además que de ser deportada, su hija mayor que ya tiene 16 años, decida quedarse en este país, y su familia se tenga que separar.
L.L: “No puedo hacer nada, mi hija ya tiene 16, le falta poco para ser mayor de edad y se puede quedar aquí, tener una vida mejor, si ella lo decide así no tengo oposición a eso porque la verdad sé la diferencia de un país al otro, pero al estar lejos de ella, me quebraría. Ni modo, lo importante es que ella salga adelante y tenga un mejor futuro”.
Se espera que en los próximos meses, el presidente Trump tome una decisión respecto al programa DACA, a pesar del temor generalizado entre sus beneficiarios, alguno “Dreamers” como Lisbeth no dejan de soñar y mirar al futuro como optimismo.
L.L: “Todos somos Dreamers, todos soñamos con algún propósito, tengamos papeles o no. Soñamos con una mejor casa, un mejor trabajo, todos soñamos algo. A mí el término Dreamer me define, es la palabra perfecta de quién soy, mis sueños sí los he podido lograr, principalmente gracias a DACA”.
Si bien la incertidumbre es el sentimiento que mejor puede definir el futuro de los Dreamers, ellos nos dan un gran ejemplo de optimismo, esperanza y fe frente a la vida. Aunque la situación pueda ser adversa sus sueños son más fuertes, el sueño continúa y piden una oportunidad para realizarlo.
“Quiero que todos vivamos en solidaridad, que no haya diferencias en color ni en raza, que nos queramos los unos a los otros por quien somos, que nadie te apunte con el dedo y diga tu no perteneces aquí, somos inmigrantes y refugiados, este país nos da las oportunidades que los nuestros no nos dan. Si el presidente quiere hacer este país mejor, que nos deje ayudarlo a hacerlo mejor. Sé que tal vez hay personas que no merecen estar aquí, como en todos los países hay gente buena y mala, pero a los que seamos buenos y aportemos a la economía de este país, los que somos buenos ciudadanos ¿Por qué no darnos una oportunidad?”, dice Lisbeth.