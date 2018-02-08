Dad Loses 9 Fingers, Both Feet After Flu Complications

A 51-year-old Texas man lost both of his feet and most of his fingers after complications from the flu, according to his family.

“One minute you’ve got the flu and the next you’re septic,” Brian Herndon said as he battled the dangerous virus at a hospital in Fort Worth, WFAA reported.

The husband and father of two had a low-grade fever on Jan. 3. The next day, his body temperature increased, and his wife rushed him to the hospital.

“He had a 104.7 temperature… and then he had trouble breathing,” Jaye Herndon said of her husband. “We didn’t wait. We went to the ER. It was that quick.”

He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. The following day doctors said he had pneumonia, which led to septic shock.

They could not detect a pulse in his feet for a few days. Two weeks later, a surgical team at Baylor University Medical Center had to amputate both of Brian’s feet and nine of his fingers, according to the Star-Telegram.

Jaye said her husband had no underlying medical conditions that they knew of. She also told the Star-Telegram that he did not get a flu shot this season.

The family hopes Brian will be released from the intensive care unit by the end of this week, then enter the rehabilitation stage of his recovery.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family cover the costs of his new prosthetics.