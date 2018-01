Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue

St. Louis, MO. January 2 – A wind chill advisory is in effect for the St. Louis area and continues until noon today. Winds are light this morning. However, a little breeze with these frigid temperatures makes exposed skin feel much colder. Wind chill readings may still be as cold as -15 to -20. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes.

We saw a low of -6 Monday morning. It is the coldest air we’ve seen in 4 years (when we hit -8). It is also the coldest New Year’s Day in 44 years.

While slightly warmer after Tuesday morning, don’t expect a big push of warm air until next weekend. In fact, temperatures are finally set to rebound above freezing by late next weekend, giving us 14 consecutive days of below freezing temperatures (the record is 30 from the winter of 1978).