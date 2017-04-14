DANIELA SADA a Bright Future

Let’s introduce you Daniela Sada, she is in her second year Majoring Computer Science and (potentially) Asian Studies at Pomona College in Claremont, California. She was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and immigrated to St. Louis, Missouri, when she was about a year. For most of her life, she grew up in the Mehlville School District, but during the last two years of her high school career, she moved to the Pattonville School District. However, the environment during her time in St. Louis did almost nothing to actively foster her growth into what she is today. After fighting years of blatant racism and people telling her to keep her head down, her story of blossoming finally began when she received the QuestBridge National College Match scholarship and started her time at Pomona College. Within her first two years here, she has become the president of IDEAS (Improving Dreams, Equality, Access, and Success), her college’s undocumented organization. She has also become a Head Mentor in the IDEAS Mentoring program, a program that connects first-year and transfer undocumented students with current undocumented students in the college. In addition, she is the Japanese department liaison, she has recently become new president of the Claremont Colleges Buddhism organization, and she has become one of the head organizers for CAIR (Collegiate Alliance for Immigration Reform), a national conference.

Daniela we would like to know more about you, what do you do? Where do you come from? How did you get to St. Louis?

When I was merely a year old, on February 28, 1998 my mother and father brought me with them from Guadalajara, Mexico to St. Louis, Missouri, with my mother being under the premise that my father had a stable job and visa waiting for us in the United States. However, my father lied and, some years and two American citizen children later, my mother and I had no choice but to stay in the US.

What do you study and where?

I am on a full, private (not tax-funded) scholarship at Pomona College in Claremont, California. Here, I study Computer Science, various languages (Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese) and Asian Studies.

What would you like to do when you finish school?

Being undocumented, if one is able to start the track of upward mobility, there is an immense amount of pressure to keep the ball rolling (i.e., keep attaining social capital), lest you lose momentum and reach your peak. As society’s “model” undocumented student, a student studying at an elite private institution on a full-ride, I’ve myself found that there’s simply no time for the fun and games that is privy to my documented peers. Not only are my peers almost all documented residents, but they have money and connections with powerful people who will set them up for life. There is no need for them to sacrifice sleep or meals for perfect grades—heck, I know someone who flew on a whim to Colorado on their private jet—whereas I sometimes go for days without sleeping or eating in order to make sure my grades stay high.

Once I graduate, I will hopefully have found a path to residency and finally take a well-deserved break. My dream has always been to travel around the world, so I would like to save up money and dedicate some time to traveling after my graduation. My first stop, of course, will be Mexico, as I have not stepped foot there for 20 years. Afterward, I would like to put my language skills to use in France, Spain, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea.

What do you consider the main problem of the United States and give us ideas to solve them?

I will only speak in terms of immigration.

It’s a huge problem that people in the United States often think immigration to the United States is a privilege—you have to be the “best” in your country to enter the “best” country in the world. However, these very same people usually forget that the United States only became the “best” in the world by displacing people through economically, ecologically, and politically ruining their countries. This sort of arrogance needs to stop; people need to check their privilege and remember that they are profiting off other people’s suffering. If people have the resources, they should take the time to read some books or take some courses about the United States’ history as a colonizer. This could definitely alleviate many misconceptions.

An ideal world for you, how would it be?

In an ideal world, people would re-define what sanctions immigration policy. It is understandable as to why some immigration policies are necessary, but our current world is reasoning for imposing these policies are too arbitrary, too fueled by prejudice, and too biased by colonial tendencies.

To deem a country—an entire people—unfit to immigrate because of alleged predispositions due to their cultural and ethnic background is simply illogical and has only lead to the all-too stringent demographic of the ideal immigrant—an affluent, intelligent Aryan. However, immigration should be a human right. Why have human rights become a prerogative limited to academically privileged, wealthy white people?