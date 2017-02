Day Without Immigrants action in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 16. The national “Day Without Immigrants” included actions in Missouri metropolitan area. Cherokee Street, the hub of traditional Mexican cuisine in St. Louis, was mostly quiet Thursday after several restaurants closed in solidarity.

Activists nationwide have called for “A Day Without Immigrants” strike to demonstrate the importance of immigrants to the United States in reaction to the first month of the Trump administration.

Several restaurants and shops at Cherokee Street had some closures like La Vallesana, El Torito, Taqueria el Bronco, Mariscos El Gato, Chaparritos, Don Carlos Restaurant, Lilly’s Panaderia and Diana’s Bakery among them.