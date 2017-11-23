Deadly Accident on I-55 Leaves 2 Dead

Madison County, Ill. – A shocking, gruesome accident on southbound Interstate 55 claimed two lives and seriously injured a dozen motorists Tuesday night.
The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. near mile marker 27, when a semi plowed through seven other vehicles, all traveling at highway speeds.
“This is one of the worst accidents I’ve seen my entire life,” said Geoffrey Schlechte, who was a member of the response team on scene. “This is terrible.”
20-year-old Hailey Bertels was one of the two killed in the crash, along with her 17-year-old sister Madisen Bertels. Both were from Staunton.
The eight-vehicle accident shut down the highway into the night as officials worked to uncover the cause of the crash. Stretches of the highway are under construction around the area of the accident, but the site of the crash was in a pocket without any work going on.
“Where the actual crash happened there was a gap in between the construction,” said Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Hr. “We’re still investigating as to why the driver was unable to stop and why he struck those other seven vehicles.”
At least two of the 12 injuries are considered life-threatening injuries.
Accidente mortal en la I-55 deja 2 muertos
Madison County, Ill. – Un impactante y horrible accidente en la autopista interestatal 55 en dirección sur cobró dos vidas e hirió gravemente a una docena de automovilistas el martes por la noche.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 6:15 p.m. cerca del marcador de la milla 27, cuando un tráiler se impactó sobre siete vehículos, todos viajaban a velocidades de autopista.
“Este es uno de los peores accidentes que he visto en toda mi vida”, dijo Geoffrey Schlechte, miembro de los equipos de rescate que acudieron a la escena. “Este es terrible.”
Hailey Bertels, de 20 años, fue una de las dos muertas en el accidente, junto con su hermana Madisen Bertels, de 17 años. Ambas eran de Staunton.
El accidente de ocho vehículos hizo que la autopista fuera cerrada en la noche mientras los oficiales trabajaban para descubrir la causa del accidente. Se están construyendo tramos de la carretera alrededor del área del accidente, pero el sitio del accidente se encontraba en un tramo donde no se está realizando ningún trabajo.
“Había una gran brecha entre el lugar del accidente y la construcción”, dijo el policía estatal de Illinois, Calvin Dye Hr. “Todavía estamos investigando por qué el conductor no pudo detenerse y por qué se impactó con esos otros siete vehículos”.
Al menos dos de las 12 personas lesionadas están graves.