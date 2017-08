Deadly Rally in Charlottesville, One Killed After Car Strikes Crowd

One person was killed and more than 19 others were injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car plowed through a group of counter-protesters who were demonstrating against an alt-right and white nationalist rally.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed and the suspect vehicle which fled was found moments later and a male driver was arrested.

Police on Saturday night said James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, was the person arrested and is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of “hit and run attended failure to stop with injury.”

Two Virginia State Police officials were also killed when a police helicopter assisting in law enforcement efforts in Charlottesville crashed southwest of the city at around 5 p.m., the state police and FAA said. Foul play is not suspected, according to the state police.

At 7:30 p.m., the University of Virginia Health System said it was still treating 19 patients from the car crash — five are in critical condition, four are in serious condition, six are fair and four are in good condition.

The two Virginia State Police officials killed in the helicopter crash were identified as the pilot, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and tropper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates. The cause of the Bell 407 crash is under investigation.