Death toll from Colombia landslides rises to 262

COLOMBIA.April 4. At least 262 people are now known to have died in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through Mocoa city over the weekend.

People in Mocoa pried through piles of rocks and wooden planks that entombed homes. Streets were covered in thick sand, mud and tree limbs from the rivers and rainforest that surround the city.

There are at least 200 injured, authorities conceded it this number could easily go higher because many people were still unaccounted for and dozens were airlifted to hospitals in other cities in critical condition, mostly children. The disaster claimed the lives of as many as 43 children.

Bodies wrapped in white sheets lay on the concrete floor of the morgue in Mocoa as officials sought to bury them as soon as possible to avoid the spread of disease.

Colombia is no stranger to mudslides, nearly 25,000 people were killed in 1985 after the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted and triggered a deluge of mud and debris that buried the town of Armero. In 2015, torrential rains in northwest Colombia caused a mudslide that killed more than 80 people.