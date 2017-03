Death toll in Guatemala children’s shelter fire rises to 35

Guatemala City, March 10. Death toll in a children’s shelter fire in the Guatemalan capital rose to 35, while 19 continue to be hospitalized.

According to first reports, some young girls in the center had set mattresses on fire as a protest against alleged sexual and physical abuse.

The center has a total capacity of 400 but was housing 748 children of both genders, including orphans, victims of violence, criminal gang members and other offenders, according to family members.

The Guatemalan government had dismissed the director of the center, and declared three days of national mourning.