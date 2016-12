Death toll rises to 36 in explosion at fireworks market outside Mexico City

Mexico (efe_epa).- The number of people killed Tuesday in several explosions at a fireworks market in the municipality of Tultepec has risen to 36, State of Mexico public prosecutor Alejandro Gomez said.

Gomez told Milenio Television that 31 people died at the scene of the tragic incident and that five others later died in hospitals. Of all the victims, only two – a man and a 10- year-old girl – have been identified.

In addition, he said “three limbs that the police believe that they belong to the same person,” have been found.

The Secretary of the Government of the State of Mexico, Jose Manzur, told Milenio Television that “in many cases, bodies are burned”, which makes it difficult to identify them, so that the expert evidence is already being made.

Manzur has risen the number of injured to 72; 37 men, 25 women and 10 minors, who have been transferred to hospitals near the fireworks market in San Pablito, where there were six explosions just minutes before 3pm local time (9pm GMT).

According to one of the witnesses, “a rocket was lit and it (headed) to where there was a lot of fireworks”.

Mexico State governor Eruviel Avila said that three children who have suffered serious burns will be transferred to a hospital in Texas, United States.

He added that the Attorney General of Mexico will investigate the case as it is related to Mexico’s Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

Red Cross spokesperson Rafael Gonzalez told EFE that nine of the wounded were taken to the hospital.

“They all have fractures, bruises, burns, but none of them suffers serious injury,” he said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto expressed his condolences “to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident” as well as his “wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured”.

Mexico’s National Coordinator for Civil Protection, Luis Felipe Puente, asked the public to allow emergency workers to carry out rescue efforts and access the scene.

“To the people close to the scene of the blast, we ask that they stay clear of the scene and surrounding areas,” he said.