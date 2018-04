Deck collapses in O’Fallon, Ill injuring six

Six people were injured on Thursday night when a deck collapsed in the city of O’Fallon, Illinois, O’Fallon fire chief Brent Saunders said.

Captain James Cavins said that a family reunion was taking place at the deck of the house located in the 1300 block of Winding Creek Court, when the collapse took place. Initial reports signaled that there were more than 30 people on the deck, but Saunders rectified the number to 15.

First responders arrived at the scene a little after 9 pm.

Six people sustained injuries, including a person with critical but non-threatening wounds to limbs. The rest of the injuries ranged from scratches and bruises to broken limbs.

Victims had gathered at the home after attending a funeral.