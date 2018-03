Decomposed body found in North St. Louis basement

After receiving a call “for help”, police arrived at the 4200 block of W. San Francisco in North St. Louis around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, where they located human remains in a house basement. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, so the identity of the corpse remains unknown.

A neighbor said he hadn’t seen anyone go in or out of the house for several months until he saw people carrying out furniture on Thursday afternoon. A few hours later, police were at the scene.

The police department did not release any more details and are waiting on the coroner’s office to conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death. They did, however, exhort anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.