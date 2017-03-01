DEFENDING IMMIGRANTS, AN ACT OF HOPE AND REBELLION

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

In times like these, where uncertainty and in some cases hopelessness seizes many, especially after the regulations implemented by the government of President Donald J. Trump – and that it will directly affect immigrants – is refreshing and touching to see the support of American citizens, who have taken, as their own, the cause of defending and promoting the rights of these communities.

It is inevitable, as foreign journalist, not to have a natural fascination to understand the social movement that is unfolding. Therefore, I decided to go with the members of the Indivisible St. Louis organization, led by Anne Danis, who organized the first Stand for Immigrants and Refugees earlier this month in front of the office of the Republican senator of Missouri, Roy Blunt.

At the meeting point, there were about fifty people, soon after, thousand people of all ages, genders and nationalities joined them walking from very different directions. Some decided to use their one-hour lunch to support the initiative. I asked Anne if she expected so many people, she excitedly responded: “No! I expected like 100 people, I did not expect this, it’s overwhelming … But it’s because people care, people love this country, we’re here for love.” – She ended her words with a smile of optimism and victory.

After a while singing chants such as “No ban, no wall, America home for all”, Anne and a group of ten people, some immigrants, some professionals working with refugee populations, some friends and Descendants of survivors of tragedies such as the Holocaust, entered the senator’s offices to present their formal petition and tell their stories. It was very exciting for me when they granted me the great privilege of going in them.

Homeland Security officers, whom explained us the protocol, escorted us to the office. One of them broke the ice saying, “Oh wow, you guys look very dangerous” and gave us a big smile all the way; we all smiled with him, his kindness made us feel calm and comfortable.

Mary Beth Luna Wolf, District Office Director for the senator, met us upstairs. We went into a conference room and quickly, after a warm welcome from Luna, one by one they begun to tell their stories. The first was a girl who worked in the refugee camps in Europe, and now works with refugees in St. Louis, then people of different African and Asian nationalities talked about their specific cases. Among them was a doctor who is currently a resident of a major hospital in the city, which despite having been here for many years has not been able to become a resident, and she fears the ban will force her to leave the country. A researcher also told us how his project to conduct a respiratory study, that newly arrived refugee populations, was hampered by the initial restriction of the Trump government.

But, with no doubt, what most echoed in me were the words of a man about my age who said: “Since September 11, my parents decided that we could not tell anyone we were Muslim, we have hidden it for years , We were afraid it would affect us in our school or work “. For me that was quite strong, I placed myself on September 11, 2001. I was 16 years old then, and I was in high school back in Colombia, I remember perfectly that day when my Social Science teacher came to the classroom to tell us about the attacks in New York. I remember coming home and finding my mom crying watching the news. If for us, who were thousands of miles away, was such a shock, and filled us with so much fear. I do not want to imagine the anguish of a Muslim family in this country, even more, of a young teenager who was even asked to hide his beliefs to protect himself from the hatred of others, and to spend his life like this, with that fear inside. How much damage stereotypes do to humanity!

I was the only Hispanic in the meeting, so I was asked to say something on behalf of my community. It gave me goosebumps, what a great responsibility. How do you summarize the qualities, needs and fears of so many people in two minutes? I began to speak from my profession, the many messages we receive from people worried when they hear a rumor about a police checkpoint, or asking about what is going to happen to them. As I spoke, the faces of many wonderful people I’ve known since I first came to this country in 2009, went through my mind. Natasha the Puerto Rican who used to bring me rice and beans to my work in Chicago, Antonio who crawled for 12 hours under some wires, at the border to enter this country, my colleague, Maria, who had to abandon her profession to become nanny in New York. My DACAmented friends, my friends who go to college here, those who work for important companies like Boeing, or Nestle. Everyone, from the lady that serves us the tacos in Cherokee, to the professionals who represent us in the Chamber of Commerce. I remembered them with a smile and understood that we all had something in common: we were good people, we all worked very hard to get ahead, and all we wanted to do is advance and make this country a better place for people like us.

I spoke for the Dreamers, for Antonio, for Lisbeth, for Cecilia, for all those who have not surrendered and brought their work, income and talents to this country. I was excited, my voice broke and my eyes filled with tears. I see Anne on the other side of the room sitting with her teared eyes. I look at all of the other people in the room, and I see in their eyes that compassionate and caring look, they felt the same way, their friends and themselves have lived the same situation. Then I understood that this is not about race, profession, this is about humanity – we are one – we are the same. I know it sounds cliche and we repeat it all the time: “we are all brothers and sisters”, “we are all citizens of the world”, but one thing is to say it, another is to experience it, to feel it for real, and that day I had the fortune to live it.

We left the senator’s office with the promise to return. I ask Anne, why did you decide to do this? And she answered me “what happened with the ban it didn’t sound like America to me, they were excluding people, and saying that people couldn’t come in and we have to keep them out, and that is not what America is to me, America is everybody, we are stronger together “.

I kept asking, do you think what we did today, will help change anything? And she told me: “I hope so, if we keep it up, it has to. That is what I believe. And look at all this people, there are many people here today, we are not alone! “

I told Anne that there are many people in the Hispanic community worried about their future, and she said: “Don’t be afraid, you are not alone. There are a thousand people here today that are standing up for you and for all of us together, so do not lose hope. I was hopeless until I started this, and now look … what makes this country great is the people in it and it makes all of us. Every single solitaire face, either they black, white, Muslim, Hispanic, Jewish, Catholic, whatever, it’s because we are all in a melting pot, we are all immigrants.”

Anne is so right, we are all in the same boat, we are a family, and what do families do when there are difficult times? They unite, shake hands, they support each other. This is exactly what is happening. This is not a time to be scared and hide, is a wonderful opportunity to come out and contribute with our grain of sand to make everything better. To fight for our fundamental rights is not only for the brave, it is not only a necessity, in these times; it is also an act of faith. I want to believe that we can build a better world, that it is not necessary to do something extraordinary, just to keep our heads up, to do our jobs well and live our life worthily; respecting each other as human beings makes a big difference. Do not be afraid and look to the future with faith and with hope. Living fully and trying to be happy is the greatest act of rebellion.