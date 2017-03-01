DEFENDING IMMIGRANTS, AN ACT OF HOPE AND REBELLION
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
In times like these, where uncertainty and in some cases hopelessness seizes many, especially after the regulations implemented by the government of President Donald J. Trump – and that it will directly affect immigrants – is refreshing and touching to see the support of American citizens, who have taken, as their own, the cause of defending and promoting the rights of these communities.
It is inevitable, as foreign journalist, not to have a natural fascination to understand the social movement that is unfolding. Therefore, I decided to go with the members of the Indivisible St. Louis organization, led by Anne Danis, who organized the first Stand for Immigrants and Refugees earlier this month in front of the office of the Republican senator of Missouri, Roy Blunt.
At the meeting point, there were about fifty people, soon after, thousand people of all ages, genders and nationalities joined them walking from very different directions. Some decided to use their one-hour lunch to support the initiative. I asked Anne if she expected so many people, she excitedly responded: “No! I expected like 100 people, I did not expect this, it’s overwhelming … But it’s because people care, people love this country, we’re here for love.” – She ended her words with a smile of optimism and victory.
After a while singing chants such as “No ban, no wall, America home for all”, Anne and a group of ten people, some immigrants, some professionals working with refugee populations, some friends and Descendants of survivors of tragedies such as the Holocaust, entered the senator’s offices to present their formal petition and tell their stories. It was very exciting for me when they granted me the great privilege of going in them.
Homeland Security officers, whom explained us the protocol, escorted us to the office. One of them broke the ice saying, “Oh wow, you guys look very dangerous” and gave us a big smile all the way; we all smiled with him, his kindness made us feel calm and comfortable.
Mary Beth Luna Wolf, District Office Director for the senator, met us upstairs. We went into a conference room and quickly, after a warm welcome from Luna, one by one they begun to tell their stories. The first was a girl who worked in the refugee camps in Europe, and now works with refugees in St. Louis, then people of different African and Asian nationalities talked about their specific cases. Among them was a doctor who is currently a resident of a major hospital in the city, which despite having been here for many years has not been able to become a resident, and she fears the ban will force her to leave the country. A researcher also told us how his project to conduct a respiratory study, that newly arrived refugee populations, was hampered by the initial restriction of the Trump government.
But, with no doubt, what most echoed in me were the words of a man about my age who said: “Since September 11, my parents decided that we could not tell anyone we were Muslim, we have hidden it for years , We were afraid it would affect us in our school or work “. For me that was quite strong, I placed myself on September 11, 2001. I was 16 years old then, and I was in high school back in Colombia, I remember perfectly that day when my Social Science teacher came to the classroom to tell us about the attacks in New York. I remember coming home and finding my mom crying watching the news. If for us, who were thousands of miles away, was such a shock, and filled us with so much fear. I do not want to imagine the anguish of a Muslim family in this country, even more, of a young teenager who was even asked to hide his beliefs to protect himself from the hatred of others, and to spend his life like this, with that fear inside. How much damage stereotypes do to humanity!
I was the only Hispanic in the meeting, so I was asked to say something on behalf of my community. It gave me goosebumps, what a great responsibility. How do you summarize the qualities, needs and fears of so many people in two minutes? I began to speak from my profession, the many messages we receive from people worried when they hear a rumor about a police checkpoint, or asking about what is going to happen to them. As I spoke, the faces of many wonderful people I’ve known since I first came to this country in 2009, went through my mind. Natasha the Puerto Rican who used to bring me rice and beans to my work in Chicago, Antonio who crawled for 12 hours under some wires, at the border to enter this country, my colleague, Maria, who had to abandon her profession to become nanny in New York. My DACAmented friends, my friends who go to college here, those who work for important companies like Boeing, or Nestle. Everyone, from the lady that serves us the tacos in Cherokee, to the professionals who represent us in the Chamber of Commerce. I remembered them with a smile and understood that we all had something in common: we were good people, we all worked very hard to get ahead, and all we wanted to do is advance and make this country a better place for people like us.
I spoke for the Dreamers, for Antonio, for Lisbeth, for Cecilia, for all those who have not surrendered and brought their work, income and talents to this country. I was excited, my voice broke and my eyes filled with tears. I see Anne on the other side of the room sitting with her teared eyes. I look at all of the other people in the room, and I see in their eyes that compassionate and caring look, they felt the same way, their friends and themselves have lived the same situation. Then I understood that this is not about race, profession, this is about humanity – we are one – we are the same. I know it sounds cliche and we repeat it all the time: “we are all brothers and sisters”, “we are all citizens of the world”, but one thing is to say it, another is to experience it, to feel it for real, and that day I had the fortune to live it.
We left the senator’s office with the promise to return. I ask Anne, why did you decide to do this? And she answered me “what happened with the ban it didn’t sound like America to me, they were excluding people, and saying that people couldn’t come in and we have to keep them out, and that is not what America is to me, America is everybody, we are stronger together “.
I kept asking, do you think what we did today, will help change anything? And she told me: “I hope so, if we keep it up, it has to. That is what I believe. And look at all this people, there are many people here today, we are not alone! “
I told Anne that there are many people in the Hispanic community worried about their future, and she said: “Don’t be afraid, you are not alone. There are a thousand people here today that are standing up for you and for all of us together, so do not lose hope. I was hopeless until I started this, and now look … what makes this country great is the people in it and it makes all of us. Every single solitaire face, either they black, white, Muslim, Hispanic, Jewish, Catholic, whatever, it’s because we are all in a melting pot, we are all immigrants.”
Anne is so right, we are all in the same boat, we are a family, and what do families do when there are difficult times? They unite, shake hands, they support each other. This is exactly what is happening. This is not a time to be scared and hide, is a wonderful opportunity to come out and contribute with our grain of sand to make everything better. To fight for our fundamental rights is not only for the brave, it is not only a necessity, in these times; it is also an act of faith. I want to believe that we can build a better world, that it is not necessary to do something extraordinary, just to keep our heads up, to do our jobs well and live our life worthily; respecting each other as human beings makes a big difference. Do not be afraid and look to the future with faith and with hope. Living fully and trying to be happy is the greatest act of rebellion.
DEFENDER A LOS INMIGRANTES – UN ACTO DE ESPERANZA Y REBELDÍA
Por Isabel Díaz del Castillo
En tiempos como estos donde la incertidumbre y en algunos casos la desesperanza se apodera de muchos, especialmente tras las medidas que pretende implementar el gobierno del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump, y que afectan directamente a los inmigrantes, resulta refrescante y conmovedor encontrarse de frente con el apoyo de ciudadanos americanos, que han tomado como suya la causa de defender y promover los derechos de estas poblaciones.
Al ser periodista extranjera, es inevitable no tener una fascinación natural para conocer a fondo este movimiento social que se está gestando. Así que decidí acompañar a los miembros de la organización Indivisible St. Louis, en cabeza de Anne Danis, quienes convocaron el primer Plantón en pro de inmigrantes y refugiados a comienzos de este mes frente a la oficina del senador republicano por el estado de Missouri, Roy Blunt.
Al llegar al punto de encuentro habían unas cincuenta personas, pero caminando hacia las oficinas del senador se nos unieron al menos mil personas de todas las edades, géneros y nacionalidades. Algunos habían sacrificado su hora de almuerzo para apoyar la iniciativa. Le pregunto a Anne si se esperaba tanta gente, me dice emocionada: “¡No! Esperaba como a 100 personas, no esperaba esto, es abrumador… Pero es porque a la gente le importa, la gente ama este país, estamos aquí por amor”. Termina sus palabras con una sonrisa de optimismo y victoria.
Después de estar un rato cantando consignas, como “No a la restricción, no al muro, América es la casa de todos”, Anne y un grupo de diez personas, algunos inmigrantes, algunos profesionales que trabajan con poblaciones de refugiados, algunos amigos y descendientes de sobrevivientes de tragedias como el holocausto, ingresaron a las oficinas del senador para presentar su petición formal, contar sus historias, y me conceden el gran privilegio de acompañarlos.
Nos escoltan policías de Seguridad Nacional, y nos explican el protocolo. Uno de ellos rompe el hielo diciendo: “Oh wow, ustedes se ven muy peligrosos” y todo el tiempo nos dio una gran sonrisa, todos sonreímos con él, su amabilidad nos hizo sentir tranquilos y cómodos.
Ya arriba nos recibe Mary Beth Luna Wolf, Directora de Oficina del Distrito y representante del senador. Ingresamos a un salón de juntas y rápidamente, tras una calurosa bienvenida de Luna, uno a uno empiezan a contar sus historias. La primera es una chica que trabajó en los campos de refugiados en Europa, y ahora trabaja con refugiados en St. Louis, luego personas de diferentes nacionalidades africanas y asiáticas hablan sobre sus casos específicos. Entre ellas una doctora que actualmente trabaja en un importante hospital de la ciudad y que a pesar de llevar muchos años aquí no ha podido cambiar su residencia y teme que las restricciones le afecten para salir del país. También un investigador contó cómo su proyecto para realizar un estudio sobre problemas respiratorios en poblaciones de refugiados recién llegados a la ciudad, se vio estropeado por la restricción inicial del gobierno Trump.
Pero sin duda lo que más hizo eco en mí, fueron las palabras de un hombre de aproximadamente mi edad que dijo: “Desde el 11 de Septiembre, mis padres decidieron que no le podíamos decir a nadie que éramos musulmanes, lo hemos escondido por años, teníamos miedo a que eso nos perjudicara en nuestra escuela o trabajo”. Para mí eso fue bastante fuerte, me ubiqué a mí misma en el 11 de septiembre del 2001. Tenía 16 años y cursaba décimo grado de bachillerato en Colombia, recuerdo perfectamente ese día cuando mi profesora de Ciencias Sociales vino al salón de clases a contarnos sobre los atentados en Nueva York. Recuerdo llegar a casa y encontrar a mi mamá llorando viendo las noticias. Si a nosotros que estábamos a miles de kilómetros de distancia nos impactó tanto y nos llenó de miedo, no quiero imaginar la angustia de una familia musulmana en este país, aún más, de un joven adolescente al que inclusive se le pide que esconda sus creencias para protegerse del odio de los demás, y pasar su vida así, con ese temor por dentro. ¡Cuánto daño hacen los estereotipos a la humanidad!
Era la única hispana en la reunión, así que me pidieron que dijera algo en nombre de mi comunidad. Me dio un vacío en el estómago, qué gran responsabilidad. ¿Cómo resumes en dos minutos las cualidades, necesidades y temores de tanta gente? Empecé a hablar desde mi profesión, los muchos mensajes que recibimos de personas preocupadas por un rumor de un retén de la policía, o preguntando por lo que les va a pasar. Y mientras hablaba, los rostros de muchas personas maravillosas que he conocido desde que llegué por primera vez a este país en 2009, pasaron por mi mente. Natasha la puertorriqueña que me traía arroz con frijoles a mi trabajo en Chicago, Antonio que se arrastró por 12 horas debajo de unos alambres en la frontera para poder entrar a este país, mi colega María que tuvo que abandonar su profesión para volverse niñera en Nueva York. Mis amigas DACAmented, mis amigos que van a la universidad, los que trabajan para importantes compañías como Boeing, o para Nestlé. Todos, desde la señora que nos sirve los tacos en Cherokee, hasta los profesionales que nos orientan en la Cámara de Comercio, a todos los recordé con una sonrisa y entendí que todos teníamos algo en común: éramos buenas personas, todos trabajábamos muy duro para salir adelante, lo único que hemos querido hacer es progresar y hacer de este país un lugar mejor para gente como nosotros.
Hablé por los Dreamers, por Antonio, por Lisbeth, por Cecilia, por todos los que no se han rendido y le aportan su mano de obra, ingresos y talentos a este país. Me emocioné, mi voz se quebró y mis ojos se llenaron de lágrimas. Veo a Anne al otro lado del cuarto asentando con su cabeza y con sus ojos encharcados, los miro a todos y veo en sus ojos esa mirada compasiva y solidaria, ellos se sienten igual, sus amigos y ellos mismos han vivido la misma situación. Entonces entiendo que esto no es acerca de ninguna raza, de ninguna profesión, esto es acerca de la humanidad, somos uno, somos lo mismo. Y ya sé que suena cliché y lo repetimos todo el tiempo: “somos hermanos”, “todos somos ciudadanos del mundo”, pero una cosa es decirlo, otra es experimentarlo, sentirlo de verdad, y ese día tuve la fortuna de vivirlo.
Abandonamos la oficina del senador con la promesa de volver. Le pregunto a Anne, ¿Por qué decidiste hacer esto? Y me dice “lo que pasó con la restricción no sonaba como América para mí, estaban excluyendo a la gente y diciendo que no podían entrar, que teníamos que mantenerlos afuera, y eso no es lo que significa este país para mí, América somos todos, somos más fuertes juntos”.
Sigo preguntando, ¿Crees que esto que hicimos hoy, va a ayudar a cambiar las cosas? Y ella me dice: “eso espero, si seguimos trabajando, tiene que pasar. Mira toda esta gente, ¡No estamos solos!”.
Le digo a Anne que hay mucha gente preocupada por su futuro en la comunidad hispana y me dice: “No estén asustados, no están solos, hay más de mil personas paradas aquí por ustedes, por todos nosotros. No pueden perder la esperanza, yo la había perdido hasta que empecé esto y ahora mira…lo que hace grande a este país es su gente, cada rostro, sea afroamericano, musulmán, judío, hispano, católico, lo que sea, todos estamos en la misma vasija, todos somos inmigrantes”.
Anne tiene tanta razón, todos estamos en el mismo barco, somos una familia, y ¿Qué hacen las familias cuando hay tiempos difíciles? Se unen, se dan la mano, se apoyan. Esto es exactamente lo que está pasando. No es momento de llenarse de miedo y esconderse, es una oportunidad maravillosa de salir y aportar nuestro grano de arena para que todo mejore. Luchar por nuestros derechos fundamentales no es solo para valientes, no es sólo una necesidad, en estos tiempos es también un acto de fe. Yo quiero creer que sí se puede construir un mundo mejor, que no es necesario hacer algo extraordinario, el sólo hecho de salir con nuestro rostro en alto a hacer bien nuestro trabajo y vivir nuestra vida dignamente, respetándonos los unos a los otros como seres humanos, hace una gran diferencia. No tengan miedo y miren al futuro con fe y con mucha esperanza. Vivir plenamente y tratar de ser felices es el mayor acto de rebeldía.