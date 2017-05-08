Delta and Aeromexico to Launch Joint Cooperation Agreement
The Joint Cooperation Agreement brings benefits to customers
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico: AEROMEX.MX) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today begin their joint cooperation agreement (JCA) to operate transborder flights between the United States and Mexico. Delta and Aeromexico have confirmed with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) that they have completed the steps required to launch the JCA.
The carriers are writing a new chapter in the history of aviation in the Americas with the first immunized transborder alliance between Mexico and the United States. This partnership will allow the carriers to expand competition and serve new destinations. Additional service and more convenient schedules will benefit customers of both companies, while deepening the relationship the airlines have shared for more than 20 years.
Starting today, Delta and Aeromexico will work together to enhance the customer experience on the ground and in the air by investing in airport facilities, boarding gates and lounges. The two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives in both countries.
“The ability to cooperate fully with Aeromexico brings additional competition to one of the most dynamic transborder markets in the world,” said Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian. “Our opportunity to leverage Delta’s experience and our proven record of successful joint ventures, together with a long history of working with Aeromexico, will make this a great JCA. We are now well positioned to provide significant benefits to our customers, our businesses and our employees.”
Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa said, “This historic agreement is very important for our customers, who will benefit from a greater choice of flights and connectivity between both countries. For our employees, it represents an extraordinary opportunity for growth and the adoption of best practices that will make us the best alliance in the region. We are also pleased that this agreement will help strengthen the relationship between Mexico and the United States by offering greater connectivity between the two countries than ever before.”
Delta will provide service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle; Aeromexico will offer greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.
Delta and Aeromexico have a long history of working together. They launched their first codeshare in 1994. In 2011, Delta entered into an enhanced commercial agreement with Aeromexico, and in 2012, Delta invested USD$65 million in shares of Grupo Aeroméxico, the parent company of Aeromexico. In 2015, Delta and Aeromexico filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) seeking approval of the JCA covering transborder flights between the United States and Mexico. In 2016, both airlines accepted the conditions set by the authorities, and in 2017, they implemented the actions necessary to comply with the required remedies.
In March 2017, Delta completed a cash tender offer to acquire 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico. With the completion of the tender offer, Delta owns 36.2 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico and holds options to acquire an additional 12.8 percent for a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico.
Aeroméxico y Delta lanzarán Acuerdo de Colaboración Conjunta
El Acuerdo de Colaboración Conjunta trae beneficios para los clientes
El día de hoy, Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (México: AEROMEX.MX) y Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) comienzan hoy su Acuerdo de Colaboración Conjunta (ACC), para operar vuelos transfronterizos entre México y los Estados Unidos. Aeroméxico y Delta confirmaron al Departamento de Transporte de los Estados Unidos (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) y a la Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) que han cumplido con todos los requerimientos para que se pueda implementar el ACC.
Las aerolíneas están escribiendo un nuevo capítulo en la historia de la aviación del continente americano con la primera alianza inmunizada transfronteriza entre México y los Estados Unidos. Gracias a esta alianza, las aerolíneas podrán incrementar su competitividad y ofrecer más rutas a sus clientes. Así, al ofrecer una mayor variedad de servicios y horarios más convenientes, los clientes de ambas compañías se verán beneficiados, lo cual fortalecerá la relación que ambas empresas han forjado durante más de 20 años.
A partir de hoy, Aeroméxico y Delta trabajarán de manera conjunta para mejorar la experiencia de los pasajeros en el aíre y también en tierra al invertir en instalaciones, puertas de abordaje y salones para pasajeros frecuentes dentro del aeropuerto. Asimismo, ambas compañías podrán poner en marcha ventas conjuntas e iniciativas de mercadotecnia en ambos países.
“La capacidad de cooperación con Aeroméxico traerá mayor competencia a uno de los mercados transfronterizos más dinámicos del mundo”, señaló el CEO de Delta, Ed Bastian. “Esta oportunidad de compartir la experiencia de Delta, sumada a nuestra exitosa trayectoria en el ámbito de las sociedades conjuntas y nuestra extensa historia de colaboración con Aeroméxico, garantizarán la excelencia de este ACC. Ahora estamos en una posición favorable para brindar beneficios significativos a nuestros clientes, socios comerciales y colaboradores”.
Andrés Conesa, Director General de Aeroméxico, señaló: “Este acuerdo histórico es muy importante para nuestros clientes, quienes se verán beneficiados con más opciones de vuelo y conectividad entre ambos países. En el caso de nuestros colaboradores, representa una oportunidad extraordinaria de desarrollo a través de la adopción de mejores prácticas que nos permitirán tener la alianza más exitosa de la región. Nos complace también que este acuerdo fortalecerá la relación entre México y los Estados Unidos al ofrecer mayor conectividad que nunca entre ambos países”.
Delta tendrá una fuerte presencia en los Estados Unidos mediante sus centros de operaciones en Atlanta, Detroit, Los Ángeles, Mineápolis-St. Paul, Nueva York, Salt Lake City y Seattle. Por su parte, Aeroméxico ofrecerá mayor acceso a México a través de sus centros de operaciones en la Ciudad de México, Monterrey y Guadalajara.
Aeroméxico y Delta tienen una larga historia de colaboración: ofrecieron su primer código compartido en 1994. En 2011, Delta celebró un acuerdo comercial de mayor valor con Aeroméxico, mientras que en 2012, invirtió USD 65 millones en acciones de Grupo Aeroméxico, la sociedad controladora de Aeroméxico. En 2015, ambas compañías presentaron una solicitud ante el DOT y la COFECE con el objetivo de obtener la aprobación para vuelos transfronterizos entre los Estados Unidos y México. En 2016, ambas aerolíneas aceptaron las condiciones impuestas por las autoridades y, en 2017, tomaron las medidas necesarias para cumplir con las compensaciones exigidas.
En marzo de 2017, Delta finalizó la oferta de adjudicación en efectivo para adquirir el 32% de Grupo Aeroméxico. De esa manera, Delta actualmente posee el 36.2% de las acciones en circulación de Grupo Aeroméxico con la opción de adquirir un 12.8% adicional para un total de 49%.