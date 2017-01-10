Demonstrators jeer Trump’s attorney general pick at Senate hearing
Washington, Jan 10 (EFE).- A number of demonstrators, some in Ku Klux Klan robes, repeatedly interrupted the statement being rendered by controversial Sen. Jeff Sessions to a US Senate committee to defend his candidacy and become the next attorney general of the Donald Trump government.
“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” shouted three protesters, who were immediately escorted by security agents out of the Senate Judiciary Committee where the hearing was taking place.
The nomination of Sessions as head of the US Justice Department has sparked ill feeling among organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which consider the senator a “racist” and criticize the hard line on immigration he has maintained during is 20 years in the upper house.
Many demonstrators protesting on Monday at the Sessions hearing wore the pink of the pacifist organization “Code Pink.”
When Sessions entered the chamber, two men stood on their chairs and displayed their Ku Klux Klan garb, while shouting their thanks to the senator from Alabama for “representing” them in the new government.
“What is this craziness? I’m a white man! You cannot take me out of here! I own this country! White people own this government!” yelled one of the protesters as security agents forced him out of the hearing.
Sessions was expected to face tough questions about some of his racist comments some 30 years ago when he was an attorney for the Southern District of Alabama (1981-1993) and was accused of joking about the Ku Klux Klan and prosecuting activists who defended the civil rights of African Americans.
Specifically, Democrats have promised to question Sessions about those statements, which were already censured in 1986 when a Senate committee tossed out his candidacy to become a federal judge in an Alabama court, a position for which he had been nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan.
Manifestantes se burlan del fiscal general escogido por Trump en audiencia del Senado
Washington – Una serie de manifestantes, algunos de ellos con ropas de Ku Klux Klan, interrumpieron repetidamente la declaración que el polémico senador Jeff Sessions hizo ante un comité del Senado de los Estados Unidos para defender su candidatura y convertirse en el siguiente fiscal general del Gobierno de Donald Trump.
“Ningún Trump, ningún KKK, ningún USA fascista”, gritaron tres manifestantes, que fueron inmediatamente escoltados por agentes de seguridad del Comité Judicial del Senado donde se estaba celebrando la audiencia.
La nominación de las Sessions como jefe del Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos ha provocado sentimientos de desazón entre organizaciones como la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU), que consideran al senador “racista” y critican la línea dura de inmigración que ha mantenido durante 20 años en la cámara superior
Muchos manifestantes que protestaban el lunes en la audiencia de Sesionss llevaban prendas rosa de la organización pacifista “Code Pink”.
Cuando Sessions entró en la cámara, dos hombres se pusieron en sus sillas y mostraron su atuendo de Ku Klux Klan, mientras gritaban sus gracias al senador de Alabama por “representarlos” en el nuevo gobierno.
“¿Qué es esta locura? ¡Soy un hombre blanco, no puedes sacarme de aquí, yo soy el dueño de este país, los blancos son los dueños de este gobierno!” -gritó uno de los manifestantes cuando los agentes de seguridad lo obligaron a salir de la audiencia.
Se espera que Sessions se enfrente a duras preguntas sobre algunos de sus comentarios racistas hace unos 30 años, cuando era abogado del Distrito Sur de Alabama (1981-1993) y fue acusado de bromear sobre el Ku Klux Klan y de procesar a los activistas que defendían a los Derechos Civiles de los afroamericanos.
Específicamente, los demócratas se han comprometido a cuestionar a Sessions sobre esas declaraciones, que ya fueron censuradas en 1986 cuando un comité del Senado lanzó su candidatura para convertirse en un juez federal en un tribunal de Alabama, puesto para el cual había sido nominado por el entonces presidente Ronald Reagan .