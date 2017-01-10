Demonstrators jeer Trump’s attorney general pick at Senate hearing

Washington, Jan 10 (EFE).- A number of demonstrators, some in Ku Klux Klan robes, repeatedly interrupted the statement being rendered by controversial Sen. Jeff Sessions to a US Senate committee to defend his candidacy and become the next attorney general of the Donald Trump government.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” shouted three protesters, who were immediately escorted by security agents out of the Senate Judiciary Committee where the hearing was taking place.

The nomination of Sessions as head of the US Justice Department has sparked ill feeling among organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which consider the senator a “racist” and criticize the hard line on immigration he has maintained during is 20 years in the upper house.

Many demonstrators protesting on Monday at the Sessions hearing wore the pink of the pacifist organization “Code Pink.”

When Sessions entered the chamber, two men stood on their chairs and displayed their Ku Klux Klan garb, while shouting their thanks to the senator from Alabama for “representing” them in the new government.

“What is this craziness? I’m a white man! You cannot take me out of here! I own this country! White people own this government!” yelled one of the protesters as security agents forced him out of the hearing.

Sessions was expected to face tough questions about some of his racist comments some 30 years ago when he was an attorney for the Southern District of Alabama (1981-1993) and was accused of joking about the Ku Klux Klan and prosecuting activists who defended the civil rights of African Americans.

Specifically, Democrats have promised to question Sessions about those statements, which were already censured in 1986 when a Senate committee tossed out his candidacy to become a federal judge in an Alabama court, a position for which he had been nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan.