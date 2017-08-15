Demonstrators March through Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 14 – Demonstrators marched through downtown St. Louis Saturday. There were two separate rallies that eventually converged as one.
Several dozen people gathered in solidarity with those injured in Charlottesville, Virginia. Several dozen others were raising awareness about the Stockley murder trial, the former St. Louis police officer charged with first degree murder. The judge in the case has yet to release a verdict.
The groups gathered in Kiener Plaza around 6 p.m. From there, the groups marched together down South Broadway, to Clark Street, in between Busch Stadium, and Ball Park Village. By 10 p.m., rally-goers re-emerged along Market Street at 10th street.
State Representative Bruce Franks said this was a way for both groups to have their voices heard.
“At the end of the day, people have to understand why we’re out here,” Franks said. “They have to truly understand that we can’t just sit back and have injustices keep happening and be silent about it.”
Franks went on to explain, “I heard somebody yell go home. And I turned to him and I said we are home.”
There was a visible scuffle that broke out between a Cardinals fan and one of the demonstrators. Police escorted the Cardinals fan off the property. There is no word on any arrests.
Manifestantes marchan por el centro de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 14 de agosto – Manifestantes marcharon por centro de St. Louis el sábado. Hubo dos manifestaciones separadas que eventualmente convergieron como una sola.
Varias decenas de personas se reunieron en solidaridad con los heridos en Charlottesville, Virginia. Varias docenas de personas querían crear conciencia sobre el juicio por asesinato de Stockley, el ex oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de asesinato en primer grado. El juez en el caso aún no ha emitido un veredicto.
Los dos grupos se reunieron en Kiener Plaza alrededor de las 6 p.m. A partir de ahí, los grupos marcharon juntos por South Broadway, a Clark Street, entre Busch Stadium y Ball Park Village. A las 10 p.m. los asistentes al rally volvieron a salir por Market Street, en la calle 10.
El representante estatal Bruce Franks dijo que esto era una manera para que ambos grupos fueran escuchados.
“Al final del día, la gente tiene que entender por qué estamos aquí”, dijo Franks. “Ellos tienen que entender verdaderamente que no podemos simplemente sentarnos y hacer que las injusticias sigan ocurriendo y callar sobre ello”.
Franks continuó explicando: “Oí a alguien gritar que nos fuéramos a casa y me volví hacia él y le dije que estábamos en casa”.
Hubo una pelea visible entre un fanático de los Cardenales y uno de los manifestantes. La policía sacó al fanático de los Cardenales fuera de la propiedad. No hay reportes de arrestos.