Deputy press secretary confirms Trump invited Putin to the White House

After Putin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Monday that during a March 20 phone call in which president Trump congratulated Putin on his reelection win, Trump “suggested that the first meeting [between the two leaders] could be held in Washington,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah confirmed Ushakov’s statement.

Shah said that, “as the president himself confirmed on March 20, hours after his last call with President Putin, the two had discussed a bilateral meeting in the ‘not too-distant future’ at a number of potential venues, including the White House.”

On March 20, after speaking with Putin, the president himself said about Putin that, “we’ll probably be meeting in the not-too distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control.”

However, according to officials on both sides, nothing specific has begun to be planned. Ushakov added that, “there have been no specific discussions of a possible meeting.”

The United States and Russia have seen tensions escalate between the two superpowers during the last couple of weeks. The United States, in solidarity with Britain and its NATO allies, expelled 60 Russian diplomats from U.S. soil, in response to a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter, which took place early in March in Salisbury, England. Russia then mirrored the move, expelling 60 U.S. diplomats from Russia and closing the United States consulate in St. Petersburg. There’s also the ongoing investigation of Russian meddling and collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections, by the Special Counsel.