Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Stop Selling Assault-Style Rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.
The company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21. Dick’s will not sell high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to fire far more rounds than traditional weapons without reloading, as well as other accessories used with weapons similar to the AR-15.
The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, bought a gun at Dick’s. The company said he did not buy the AR-15 that he used in the school shooting there.
The company stopped selling those military-style semiautomatic weapons in its Dick’s-branded stores after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, but it continued to sell those weapons at its 35 Field and Stream stores.
Now it will pull those weapons from all of its stores.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and a major seller of firearms, announced it would stop selling the military-style semiautomatic weapons in August 2015.
There have been widespread calls for tougher gun control measures in the week since the school shooting.
Dick’s Sporting Goods dejará de vender rifles de asalto
Dick’s Sporting Goods, el mayor minorista de artículos deportivos del país dejará de vender armas de asalto como la que se usó en el tiroteo de la escuela secundaria Parkland, Florida.
La compañía dijo que también aumentará la edad mínima para todas las ventas de armas a 21. Dick’s no venderá cargadores de gran capacidad que permitan a los tiradores disparar muchas más rondas que las armas tradicionales sin recargar, así como otros accesorios usados con armas similares a las AR-15.
El tirador de Parkland, Nikolas Cruz, compró un arma en Dick’s. La compañía dijo que no compró allí el AR-15 que usó en el tiroteo.
La compañía dejó de vender esas armas semiautomáticas de estilo militar en sus tiendas Dick después del tiroteo en la escuela primaria Sandy Hook en 2012, pero continuó vendiendo esas armas en sus 35 tiendas Field y Stream.
Ahora sacará esas armas de todas sus tiendas.
Walmart, el minorista más grande del país y un gran vendedor de armas de fuego, anunció que dejaría de vender armas semiautomáticas de estilo militar en agosto de 2015.
Ha habido llamadas generalizadas para medidas de control de armas más estrictas en la semana desde el tiroteo en la escuela.