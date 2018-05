Disguised men rob St. Louis bank

Police say a Regions Bank branch on Hampton Avenue was robbed on Wednesday morning by two disguised men –one in a wig and face paint, the other with a possibly fake beard.

On Thursday, authorities released surveillance images of the robbery.

Police say the two men entered the Regions Bank on 3547 Hampton Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. and announced that a robbery was underway. Both men were armed. They took money and left in a black Mercedes S550 with a sunroof. The amount of cash they escaped with was undisclosed.

Authorities say the two men are African American who wear wearing disguises. One was described as being between 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 1, with a medium to heavy build, and wearing a brown UPS uniform over a black long-sleeve shirt and a gray baseball cap with a red emblem. He was also wearing a fake beard which police say was possibly painted gray.

The second man was between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9, and of a slim build. He wore a maroon scrub top over a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants. He was also wearing a wig and heavy face paint.

Up to $1,000 are being offered to tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).