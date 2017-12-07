Disturbing Allegations at the St. Louis Veterans Home

By Vito Alu

The St. Louis Veterans Home is one of seven homes operated through the Missouri Veterans Commission. This commission is a state agency established by Missouri Statute to aid all Veterans and their dependents and legal representatives by providing information regarding the rights of Veterans and their dependents and to assist Veterans accessing their available benefits through the State and Federal Government. The Missouri Veterans Commission is charged with the mission of providing veterans with timely benefits assistance, skilled nursing care and a final resting place with honor. Larry D. Kay has been the Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission since 2008. Bryan Hunt is the Deputy Director.

The St. Louis Veterans Home is located on 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd. Rolando Carter is the Administrator of the home. The St. Louis Veterans Home has been under increased scrutiny with allegations involving patterns of abuse to its veterans in residence at the home. Many of these allegations were voiced at a public meeting held Monday, October 30th at North Kirkwood Middle School. Concerned families of St. Louis Veterans Home residents, current employees and citizens met to discuss the allegations of abuse against the home. Specifically, these concerned family members and employees spoke about significant number of falls, burns, scalding, dehydration, bed sores, falsified records, shortage of qualified staff, lack of training, intolerable conditions, poor oversight and no accountability. Rick Stream, former State Representative and Missouri Budget Chairman, attended the Monday night meeting. He stated that for the past seven months, he and his friend Dory Poholsky spent hundreds of hours interviewing veterans, their family members and employees at the home. Their interviews discovered a pattern of abuse, mistreatment and neglect.

On Tuesday, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson announced that his office is launching a full investigation into those complaints. “My office has conducted numerous interviews with family members as well as current and formers staff members of the facility to document their experiences in the hope of enacting needed change. We are also troubled by allegations of higher than average use of anti-psychotic medication on an as needed basis.

As a veteran, I am personally offended by any allegation of mistreatment, and I am working with state agencies to ensure this is not happening at any veteran’s facility in Missouri.” Senators Roy Blunt and Clair McCaskill are supporting Lt. Governor Parson’s full investigation.

Governor Greitens issued the following statement:

“I saw too many of my friends return from combat and get mistreated by the VA. The dysfunction at the VA is one of the reasons I got involved in politics. I’ve seen proud and strong warriors wait months for access to the care they need. I’ve seen the bureaucracy give their families the run around. I’ve seen this pain with my own two eyes. When we first heard about these allegations in July, I was clear with the Missouri Veterans Commission: Missouri’s veterans deserve nothing but the best, and it is the Commission’s job—and our job—to ensure that they receive the care and respect that they have earned. These veterans fought for us, and I will fight for them.

In order to ensure that every veteran—and every veteran’s family— has confidence in their care, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to initiate an additional full and independent investigation. Our mission has always been to make Missouri the best state in America for veterans—and that means all veterans. We’re going to keep fighting for our veterans every single day.”

On November 9th, Senator Jamilah Nasheed is circulating a petition calling on Gov. Greitens to ask for the resignation of the head of the Missouri Veterans Commission, Larry Kay. “The recent revelations of negligence at the St. Louis Veterans Home is nothing short of disturbing”, Nasheed wrote.