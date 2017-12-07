Disturbing Allegations at the St. Louis Veterans Home
By Vito Alu
The St. Louis Veterans Home is one of seven homes operated through the Missouri Veterans Commission. This commission is a state agency established by Missouri Statute to aid all Veterans and their dependents and legal representatives by providing information regarding the rights of Veterans and their dependents and to assist Veterans accessing their available benefits through the State and Federal Government. The Missouri Veterans Commission is charged with the mission of providing veterans with timely benefits assistance, skilled nursing care and a final resting place with honor. Larry D. Kay has been the Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission since 2008. Bryan Hunt is the Deputy Director.
The St. Louis Veterans Home is located on 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd. Rolando Carter is the Administrator of the home. The St. Louis Veterans Home has been under increased scrutiny with allegations involving patterns of abuse to its veterans in residence at the home. Many of these allegations were voiced at a public meeting held Monday, October 30th at North Kirkwood Middle School. Concerned families of St. Louis Veterans Home residents, current employees and citizens met to discuss the allegations of abuse against the home. Specifically, these concerned family members and employees spoke about significant number of falls, burns, scalding, dehydration, bed sores, falsified records, shortage of qualified staff, lack of training, intolerable conditions, poor oversight and no accountability. Rick Stream, former State Representative and Missouri Budget Chairman, attended the Monday night meeting. He stated that for the past seven months, he and his friend Dory Poholsky spent hundreds of hours interviewing veterans, their family members and employees at the home. Their interviews discovered a pattern of abuse, mistreatment and neglect.
On Tuesday, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson announced that his office is launching a full investigation into those complaints. “My office has conducted numerous interviews with family members as well as current and formers staff members of the facility to document their experiences in the hope of enacting needed change. We are also troubled by allegations of higher than average use of anti-psychotic medication on an as needed basis.
As a veteran, I am personally offended by any allegation of mistreatment, and I am working with state agencies to ensure this is not happening at any veteran’s facility in Missouri.” Senators Roy Blunt and Clair McCaskill are supporting Lt. Governor Parson’s full investigation.
Governor Greitens issued the following statement:
“I saw too many of my friends return from combat and get mistreated by the VA. The dysfunction at the VA is one of the reasons I got involved in politics. I’ve seen proud and strong warriors wait months for access to the care they need. I’ve seen the bureaucracy give their families the run around. I’ve seen this pain with my own two eyes. When we first heard about these allegations in July, I was clear with the Missouri Veterans Commission: Missouri’s veterans deserve nothing but the best, and it is the Commission’s job—and our job—to ensure that they receive the care and respect that they have earned. These veterans fought for us, and I will fight for them.
In order to ensure that every veteran—and every veteran’s family— has confidence in their care, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to initiate an additional full and independent investigation. Our mission has always been to make Missouri the best state in America for veterans—and that means all veterans. We’re going to keep fighting for our veterans every single day.”
On November 9th, Senator Jamilah Nasheed is circulating a petition calling on Gov. Greitens to ask for the resignation of the head of the Missouri Veterans Commission, Larry Kay. “The recent revelations of negligence at the St. Louis Veterans Home is nothing short of disturbing”, Nasheed wrote.
Alegaciones alarmantes a la Casa de Veteranos en St. Louis
Por Vito Alu
La Casa de los veteranos de St. Louis es una de las siete casas operadas a través de la Comisión de veteranos de Missouri. La comisión de veteranos es una agencia establecida a través los derecho de Missouri que brinda ayuda a todos los veteranos, sus dependientes y sus representantes legales proveyendo de información sobre derechos de veteranos y sus dependientes. Ayuda a los veteranos a acceder a beneficios disponibles a través de fondos del estado o de fondos federales. La Comisión de veteranos de Missouri establece la misión de proveer con beneficios, cuidado de enfermería especializada y un funeral final con honor. Larry D. Kay es el director ejecutivo de la Comisión de veteranos de Missouri desde 2008. Bryan Hunt es el director diputado.
La Casa veteranos de St. Louis se encuentra en el 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd., donde Rolando Carter es el administrador. La Casa de veteranos de St. Louis ha sido objeto de diversas alegaciones sobre abusos a sus veteranos. Muchas de las alegaciones fuero escuchadas en una reunión el pasado lunes, 30 de octubre, en North Kirkwood Middle School. Las familias preocupadas por los veteranos, empleados y residentes se reunieron para discutir las alegaciones de abusos contra la casa de veteranos de St. Louis. Específicamente, los residentes hablaron de muchos problemas con caídas, quemaduras, escaldaduras, deshidratación, úlceras por presión, registros falsificados, escasez de personal calificada, falta de entrenamiento, condiciones intolerables, mala supervisión y falta de responsabilidad. Rick Stream, ex representante del estado asistió a la reunión el 30 de octubre. Él dijo que por los últimos siete meses, junto con su amiga, Dory Poholsky, entrevistaron a veteranos, sus familiares y empleados. Las entrevistas descubrieron un patrón de abusos, maltratato y negligencia.
El martes, 31 de octubre, el teniente gobernador de Missouri, Mike Parsons anunció que su oficina está lanzando una investigación en estas alegaciones. En su anuncio, la oficina de Parson´s dijo que una investigación sobre los últimos meses ha revelado alegaciones de maltratato y cuidado inadecuado de los residentes de Casa de Veteranos en St. Louis. Parsons dijo, “Estoy profundamente preocupado por las acusaciones de maltrato y cuidado inadecuado hacia los veteranos de nuestras fuerzas armadas en el Hogar de Veteranos de Missouri en St. Louis”.
“Mi oficina ha llevado a cabo numerosas entrevistas con miembros de la familia, así como con miembros actuales y anteriores del personal para documentar sus experiencias con la esperanza de representar el cambio necesario. También nos preocupan las denuncias del uso de medicamentos antipsicóticos superior al promedio. Como veterano, personalmente estoy ofendido por cualquier acusación de maltrato y estoy trabajando con agencias estatales para garantizar que esto no suceda en ninguna instalación de veteranos en Missouri “. Los senadores Roy Blunt y Clair McCaskill están apoyando en la investigación de Parsons.
El Gobernador Eric Greitens ha dado la siguiente declaración:
“Vi a muchos de mis amigos regresar del combate y ser maltratados por la V.A. La disfunción en el VA es una de las razones por las que me involucré en política. He visto guerreros orgullosos y fuertes esperar meses para tener acceso a la atención que necesitan. He visto a la burocracia darles la vuelta a sus familias. He visto el dolor con mis propios dos ojos. Cuando escuchamos por primera vez sobre estas acusaciones en julio, tuve claro con la Comisión de Veteranos de Missouri: los veteranos de Missouri no merecen nada más que lo mejor, y es el trabajo de la Comisión, y nuestro trabajo, es garantizar que reciban la atención y respeto que han ganado. Estos veteranos lucharon por nosotros y lucharé por ellos.
Para asegurar que cada veterano y cada familia de un veterano tenga confianza en su cuidado, he ordenado al Departamento de Seguridad Pública que inicie una investigación adicional completa e independiente. Nuestra misión siempre ha sido hacer que Missouri sea el mejor estado de los veteranos para los veteranos en Estados Unidos, y eso significa a todos los veteranos. Vamos a seguir luchando por nuestros veteranos todos los días “.
En el 9 de noviembre, la Senadora Jamilah Nasheed está distribuyendo una petición pidiendo a Gobernador Greitens para la renuncia del director ejecutivo Larry Kay. Nasheed dijo: “Las recientes revelaciones de negligencia en el Hogar de Veteranos de St. Louis son poco menos que inquietantes”.