DiVincenzo leads Wolverines to NCAA championship

The Villanova Wildcats beat the Michigan Wolverines 79-62, in a night where Donte DiVincenzo was truly inspired.
The final match of the NCAA tournament took place in the Alamodome, in San Antonio, where Donte DiVincenzo surprised everyone and scored 31 points, in what was his best game for Villanova on the 2017-18 season.
Coach Jay Wright said of the sophomore player, “I actually heard my assistants on the bench when he was starting to go off, I heard them saying: ‘This is great for him; he deserves this, because he really did. But he couldn’t have done it if he didn’t have a clear mind.”
After the game, DiVincenzo himself acknowledged that his night was one for the books. “I did not think that I was going to have this kind of night, because every night I come into a game, I just try to bring energy.”
This is the second national championship in the last three seasons for the Wildcats, under coach Jay Wright, who has become the 15th coach to win at least two national titles, and is now only one of three active Division I men’s coaches with at least two titles.
DiVincenzo lleva a Wolverines a campeonato de la NCAA
Los Wildcats de Villanova vencieron a los Wolverines de Michigan 79-62, en una noche en la que Donte DiVincenzo estuvo realmente inspirado.
El partido final del torneo de la NCAA tuvo lugar en el Alamodome, en San Antonio, donde Donte DiVincenzo sorprendió a todos y anotó 31 puntos, en lo que fue su mejor juego para Villanova en la temporada 2017-18.
El entrenador Jay Wright dijo sobre el jugador de segundo año: “De hecho, escuché a mis asistentes en la banca cuando comenzaba a irse; los oí decir: ‘Esto es genial para él; se merece esto, porque realmente así es. Pero no podría haberlo hecho si no hubiera tenido la mente clara”.
Después del juego, el mismo DiVincenzo reconoció que su noche era una para los libros de historia. “No pensé que iba a tener este tipo de noche, porque cada noche que entro en un juego, solo trato de traer energía”.
Este es el segundo campeonato nacional en las últimas tres temporadas para los Wildcats, bajo el entrenador Jay Wright, que se ha convertido en el entrenador número 15 en ganar al menos dos títulos nacionales, y ahora es solo uno de tres entrenadores masculinos activos de la División I con al menos dos títulos.