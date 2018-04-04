DiVincenzo leads Wolverines to NCAA championship

The Villanova Wildcats beat the Michigan Wolverines 79-62, in a night where Donte DiVincenzo was truly inspired.

The final match of the NCAA tournament took place in the Alamodome, in San Antonio, where Donte DiVincenzo surprised everyone and scored 31 points, in what was his best game for Villanova on the 2017-18 season.

Coach Jay Wright said of the sophomore player, “I actually heard my assistants on the bench when he was starting to go off, I heard them saying: ‘This is great for him; he deserves this, because he really did. But he couldn’t have done it if he didn’t have a clear mind.”

After the game, DiVincenzo himself acknowledged that his night was one for the books. “I did not think that I was going to have this kind of night, because every night I come into a game, I just try to bring energy.”

This is the second national championship in the last three seasons for the Wildcats, under coach Jay Wright, who has become the 15th coach to win at least two national titles, and is now only one of three active Division I men’s coaches with at least two titles.