DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii died on Friday, the Associated Press reports. The Grammy-nominated musician who performed sold-out concerts around the world and enjoyed massive commercial success was only 28 years old.
Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the performer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”
No further details were provided. Oman police and media had no immediate report late Friday night on the artist’s death.
Avicii was one of the most successful touring DJs in the industry, who collaborated with artists like Madonna, on “Devil Pray”, and Coldplay, in such hits like “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Hymn for the Weekend”.
His most recognized song, “Wake Me Up” was a multi-platinum success and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. On the dance charts, he had seven Top 10 Hits.
He was part of a new wave of DJs, alongside David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, who apart from collaborating with other artists, also became lead performers in their own right, earning international fame.
Fellow DJ Calvin Harris expressed his grief through his official Twitter account: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x”, read Harris’ tweet.
Avicii retired from performing in 2016 after a string of health issues, including acute pancreatitis, due to heavy drinking.
“Yeah, I was drinking too much, partying in general way too much,” the musician said. “Then I got a pancreatitis attack [at 21], which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking.”
He continued to work on his music in the studio.
His death comes just days after he was nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP “Avicii (01)”.
Muscat, where Avicii died, is the capital of the sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, is a popular vacation destination on the Arabian Sea.
DJ Avicii encontrado muerto a sus 28 años
El DJ sueco de música electrónica, Avicii, murió el viernes, informa la Associated Press. El músico nominado al Grammy que realizó conciertos con entradas agotadas en todo el mundo y que tuvo gran éxito comercial, tenía apenas 28 años.
Su publicista, Diana Baron, dijo a través de un comunicado que el intérprete, cuyo verdadero nombre era Tim Bergling, fue encontrado muerto en Mascate, Omán.
“Es con profunda pena que anunciamos la pérdida de Tim Bergling, también conocido como Avicii”, decía la declaración. “La familia está devastada y les pedimos a todos que respeten su necesidad de privacidad en este momento difícil. No se darán más declaraciones”.
No se proporcionaron más detalles. La policía y los medios de Omán no dieron un informe inmediato el viernes por la noche sobre la muerte del artista.
Avicii fue uno de los DJs de gira más exitosos en la industria, que colaboró con artistas como Madonna, en “Devil Pray” y Coldplay, en éxitos como “A Sky Full of Stars” y “Hymn for the Weekend”.
Su canción más reconocida, “Wake Me Up” fue un éxito multi-platino y alcanzó el puesto número 4 en la lista Hot 100 de Billboard. En las listas de baile, tuvo siete Top 10 Hits.
Avicii formó parte de una nueva ola de DJs, junto a David Guetta, Calvin Harris y Swedish House Mafia, quienes además de colaborar con otros artistas, también se convirtieron en artistas principales por derecho propio, ganándose fama internacional.
Su colega, el DJ Calvin Harris expresó su dolor a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter: “Devastadoras noticias sobre Avicii, un alma hermosa, apasionada y extremadamente talentosa con mucho más que hacer. Mi corazón está con su familia. Dios te bendiga Tim x”, lee el tweet de Harris.
Avicii se retiró de las presentaciones en vivo en 2016 después de una serie de problemas de salud, incluida una pancreatitis aguda, debido al consumo excesivo de alcohol.
“Sí, estaba bebiendo demasiado, fiesteando en general demasiado”, dijo el músico. “Luego tuve un ataque de pancreatitis [a los 21], que es muy raro. Entonces eso me obligó a hacer un giro de 180 grados y dejar de beber”.
El artista continuó trabajando en su música en el estudio.
Su muerte se produce pocos días después de haber sido nominado para un Premio Billboard de Música 2018 por su EP/álbum electrónico “Avicii (01)”.
Mascate, donde murió Avicii, es la capital del sultanato en el extremo oriental de la Península Arábiga, un popular destino vacacional en el Mar Arábigo.