DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii died on Friday, the Associated Press reports. The Grammy-nominated musician who performed sold-out concerts around the world and enjoyed massive commercial success was only 28 years old.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the performer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

No further details were provided. Oman police and media had no immediate report late Friday night on the artist’s death.

Avicii was one of the most successful touring DJs in the industry, who collaborated with artists like Madonna, on “Devil Pray”, and Coldplay, in such hits like “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Hymn for the Weekend”.

His most recognized song, “Wake Me Up” was a multi-platinum success and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. On the dance charts, he had seven Top 10 Hits.

He was part of a new wave of DJs, alongside David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, who apart from collaborating with other artists, also became lead performers in their own right, earning international fame.

Fellow DJ Calvin Harris expressed his grief through his official Twitter account: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x”, read Harris’ tweet.

Avicii retired from performing in 2016 after a string of health issues, including acute pancreatitis, due to heavy drinking.

“Yeah, I was drinking too much, partying in general way too much,” the musician said. “Then I got a pancreatitis attack [at 21], which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking.”

He continued to work on his music in the studio.

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP “Avicii (01)”.

Muscat, where Avicii died, is the capital of the sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, is a popular vacation destination on the Arabian Sea.