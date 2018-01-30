Do Not Miss the Rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ That Will Be Lighting the Sky This Week

Set your alarms, space fans — if you can drag yourself out of bed on Wednesday, you’re in for a treat.
The pre-dawn hours of January 31 will play host to an incredibly rare celestial convergence — a “super blue blood moon.”
To prepare you for the lunar triple whammy, here’s your all-you-need-to-know guide.
What is a ‘super blue blood moon’?
It may sound like the apocalypse is nigh, so let’s break it down by its three parts: “super,” “blue” and “blood.”
So, a “super moon” is when a full moon occurs at the same time as its perigee, the closest point of the moon’s orbit with Earth. The result: the moon appears larger than normal and NASA is predicting this one will be 14% brighter than usual.
Chances are you have used the phrase “once in a blue moon” — but have you ever wondered where it came from? The well-known idiom actually refers to the rare instance when there is a second full moon in a calendar month. The first super moon of 2018 — which took place on New Year’s Day — was previously described by NASA as the “biggest and brightest” one expected for the entire year.
Then completing this “lunar trifecta” is the “blood” element. Although it does not have a scientific definition, a “blood moon” occurs during a lunar eclipse when faint red sunbeams peek out around the edges of the moon, giving it a reddish, copper color.
Where can I see it?
Eager stargazers living in North America, Alaska or Hawaii will be able to see the eclipse before sunrise on Wednesday, according to NASA. For those in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand, the “super blue blood moon” will be visible during moonrise on the morning of January 31.
As long as the weather doesn’t try to ruin things, observers in Alaska, Australia, eastern Asia and Hawaii will be experience the whole phenomenon from start to finish.
For those living in the US, NASA says the best spots to watch the entire celestial show will be in California and western Canada.
“Weather permitting, the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish,” said George Johnston, lunar blogger at NASA, in a press statement. “Unfortunately, eclipse viewing will be more challenging in the eastern time zone. The eclipse begins at 5.51 a.m. ET, as the moon is about to set in the western sky, and the sky is getting lighter in the east.”
For observers living in New York or Washington D.C., the space agency suggests a 6.45 a.m. ET start for the best viewing.
“Your best opportunity if you live in the east is to head outside about 6.45 a.m. and get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse,” Johnston said. “Make sure you have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west, opposite from where the sun will rise.”
Where the moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow, known as the period of totality, it will last just over one and a quarter hours, according to EarthSky. And unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to watch in the night with the naked eye.
And fear not luna-tic’s, Virtual Telescope will be streaming the event live for those of you unable to view it up close.
There are usually a couple of lunar eclipses each year so if you do miss it this time around, the next one will happen on July 27 — though it won’t be visible in North America. It’ll be a long wait for skywatchers in the US as Johnston predicts the next visible lunar eclipse will be on January 21, 2019.
No se pierda la rara ‘superluna azul de sangre’ que iluminará el cielo esta semana
Configure sus alarmas, ventiladores espaciales y si puede salir de la cama el miércoles, le espera una sorpresa.
Las horas previas al amanecer del 31 de enero albergarán una convergencia celestial increíblemente rara: una “superluna azul de sangre”.
Para prepararse para el triple golpe lunar, aquí tiene una guía de “todo lo que necesita saber”.
¿Qué es una “superluna azul de sangre”?
Puede sonar como que el apocalipsis está cerca, así que vamos a dividirlo por sus tres partes: “super”, “azul” y “sangre”.
Entonces, una “superluna” es cuando ocurre la luna llena al mismo tiempo que su perigeo, el punto más cercano a la órbita de la luna con la Tierra. El resultado: la luna parece más grande de lo normal y la NASA está prediciendo que esta será un 14% más brillante de lo normal.
Lo más probable es que alguna vez haya escuchado la frase “una vez en una luna azul”, pero ¿alguna vez se has preguntado de dónde viene? La expresión idiomática bien conocida se refiere a la rara instancia cuando hay una segunda luna llena en un mes calendario. La primera súper luna de 2018, que tuvo lugar el día de Año Nuevo, fue descrita previamente por la NASA como la “más grande y brillante” que se espera para todo el año.
Luego, completar esta “trifecta lunar” es el elemento “sangre”. Aunque no tiene una definición científica, se produce una “luna de sangre” durante un eclipse lunar cuando los tenues rayos de sol rojos se asoman alrededor de los bordes de la luna, dándole un color rojizo y cobrizo.
¿Dónde puede verla?
Los ansiosos astrónomos que viven en Norteamérica, Alaska o Hawái podrán ver el eclipse antes del amanecer del miércoles, según la NASA. Para aquellos en el Medio Oriente, Asia, Rusia oriental, Australia y Nueva Zelanda, la “superluna azul de sangre” será visible durante la salida de la luna en la mañana del 31 de enero.
Mientras el clima no intente arruinar las cosas, los observadores de Alaska, Australia, el este de Asia y Hawái experimentarán todo el fenómeno de principio a fin.
Para los que viven en los Estados Unidos, la NASA dice que los mejores lugares para ver el espectáculo celestial serán California y el oeste de Canadá.
“Si el clima lo permite, la costa oeste, Alaska y Hawái tendrán una vista espectacular de la totalidad desde el principio hasta el final”, dijo George Johnston, bloguero lunar de la NASA, en un comunicado de prensa. “Desafortunadamente, la visualización de eclipses será más desafiante en la zona horaria oriental. El eclipse comienza a las 5.51 a.m., hora del este, ya que la luna está a punto de ponerse en el cielo del oeste, y el cielo se está volviendo más claro en el este”.
Para los observadores que viven en Nueva York o Washington D.C., la agencia espacial sugiere un comienzo a las 6.45 a.m., hora del este, para una mejor visualización.
“Su mejor oportunidad si vive en el este es salir a las 6:45 a.m. y llegar a un lugar alto para ver el comienzo del eclipse”, dijo Johnston. “Asegúrese de tener una línea de visión clara hacia el horizonte en el oeste, opuesto a donde se levantará el sol”.
El lado de la luna que está cubierta por la sombra de la Tierra, conocida como el período de la totalidad, durará poco más de una hora y cuarto, según EarthSky. Y a diferencia de un eclipse solar, un eclipse lunar es perfectamente seguro de ver en la noche a simple vista.
Y no se preocupe, el Telescopio Virtual transmitirá el evento en vivo para aquellos que no puedan verlo de cerca.
Por lo general, hay un par de eclipses lunares cada año, por lo que, si no lo puede ver esta vez, el próximo pasará el 27 de julio, aunque no será visible en América del Norte. Será una larga espera para los observadores del cielo en los Estados Unidos, ya que Johnston predice que el próximo eclipse lunar visible será el 21 de enero de 2019.