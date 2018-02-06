Do you have a question about insurance and don’t know who you can rely on to get the correct answer?

How is the cost of car insurance determined? My cousin has a new car and he pays less than me.

Not all insurance costs are the same. Different factors that influence cost include auto make, model, year, annual miles driven, the driver’s age, marital status, driving record and where you live (yes, there are areas where the probability of having an accident are higher than others), the type of driver’s license you have (foreign or US and the amount of time you have had it), the type of coverage, whether it be only damage to third parties (with its different limits) or full coverage. Also considered are who will be driving the car, for example, your wife, kids, etc.

Why is car insurance more expensive for teenagers? I just added by 16 year old son and my insurance really went up.

Younger drivers’ insurance is more expensive as insurance companies consider them a higher risk due to their lack of driving experience.

There are discounts that can help to reduce this higher cost.

I had a car accident and my agent told me that I was responsible for paying a deductible. What does that mean?

The deductible is the minimum amount of money that you are responsible to pay if there is a loss. For example, if your car insurance is total coverage, you have a deductible.

Here is how the deductible works:

If you have a deductible that is a fixed dollar amount, let’s say $500, this will be the amount of the damages that you will pay for. The insurance will pay for any amount over $500. If the insurance company determines that the damages are $10,000, the amount of reimbursement or check you will receive is $9,500 ($10,000 less the $500 deductible).

In the case of homeowner’s insurance, normally the deductible is stated as a percentage of the home’s replacement cost, for instance 1%. In this situation, if the cost to replace your house is $120,000, your deductible will be $1,200. With State Farm, if you combine your car with your home, you can have a deductible as low as ½% of the house replacement cost or $1,000.

It is very important that you know the amount of your deductible as you are responsible for this amount before the insurance company pays in the case of a loss. Before purchasing insurance, always verify the deductible.

What should I do if I am in a car accident?

1. Safety is the first priority: If it is a small accident, move the cars out of traffic to a safe place. Turn off your car and turn on the emergency lights.

2. Get help: Check for injuries, if you are not sure, call an ambulance.

Call the police, even if it is a small accident. A police report can be very important when processing an insurance claim and can help establish who was at fault.

• Collect all information possible from the people involved in the accident: names of the passengers, telephone numbers, insurance companies, insurance policy numbers, description of the vehicles involved (make, model, year), location and/or address of the accident. Take pictures of all the vehicles involved and of the accident scene, as long as it is safe to do so.

Do not sign any document unless it is for the police or for your insurance agent and NEVER ACCEPT FAULT even if think you are at fault.

3. Present the insurance claim: Notify your insurance agent as soon as possible.

Present the insurance claim: Notify your insurance agent as soon as possible.