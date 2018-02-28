Dog Food Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination

Carnivore Meat Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs” pet food after discovering the food may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall only affects “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs.” No other products are subject to this voluntary recall.

