Dog Food Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination

Carnivore Meat Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs” pet food after discovering the food may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall only affects “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs.” No other products are subject to this voluntary recall.

[Click Here to View the Recall on The FDA’s Website]

 

 

                                                              


 Alimento para perro es retirado del mercado por contaminación potencial con Salmonella

 

 

La Carnivore Meat Company está retirando voluntariamente una cantidad limitada de comida para mascotas “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs” después de descubrir que el alimento puede estar contaminado con Salmonella.

El retiro solo afecta al producto “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs“. Ningún otro producto está sujeto a este retiro voluntario.

[Haga clic aquí para ver el retiro en la página web de la FDA]

 

 

 


 

