Dog found covered in blood with 19 stab wounds at North County church

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 15. The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued an injured dog from a north St. Louis County church Monday. Authorities said an 18-year-old woman suffering a mental crisis was found along with her family’s pet, that was severely stabbed.

The dog is a 10-year-old female poodle mix, and was found with stab wounds to her neck, back and chest. Staff from the Humane Society, named her Frannie.

The dog has been receiving IV fluids, pain medication and antibiotics. She is also in “guarded condition” at the Humane Society headquarters.

Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate this case and will deliver a report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.