Dogs Evacuated from Harvey’s Path Arrive in St. Louis, Will Be Put up for Adoption

Dogs Evacuated from Harvey's Path Arrive in St. Louis, Will Be Put up for Adoption


 

Photo Source: abc7.com

 

St. Louis, MO. August 29 – “Bye Potato! Have a good life!”

Emily Achord buries her face in a tan pitbull-mix and kisses the dog’s head. “Bye sweet girl,” she says, handing the dog to a volunteer with the Humane Society of Missouri.

Achord had to say 19 quick goodbyes Tuesday to a group of dogs she drove 12 hours from Sorrento, La., to St. Louis to get clear of the areas that have been or will be affected by Hurricane Harvey.

 

Paxton, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix brought in from Cara’s House animal shelter in Sorrento, La., looks out from his new kennel at the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Workers from Cara’s House drove through the night to deliver 19 dogs to the Humane Society in anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes

 

About 50 animals like Potato were expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri Tuesday to clear shelters that will need to take in animals lost or abandoned in the 500-year flood hitting the Texas and Louisiana coast.

The first set of 19 dogs came to the Missouri Humane Society’s headquarters at 1201 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis early Tuesday morning from Cara’s House, a small animal shelter about an hour northeast of New Orleans.

 

 


 Perros evacuados de la trayectoria de Harvey llegan a St. Louis, serán puestos en adopción

 

Photo Source: abc7.com

 

St. Louis, MO. 29 de agosto – “¡Adiós Papa! ¡Ten una buena vida!”

Emily Achord acerca su cara a un pitbull mestizo y besa la cabeza del perro. “Adiós dulce chica”, dice, entregándole el perro a un voluntario de la Humane Society of Missouri.

Achord tuvo que decir 19 despedidas rápidas el martes a un grupo de perros que llevó en su vehículo por 12 horas desde Sorrento, La. Hasta St. Louis para despejar las áreas que fueron o serán afectadas por el huracán Harvey.

 

Paxton, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix brought in from Cara’s House animal shelter in Sorrento, La., looks out from his new kennel at the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Workers from Cara’s House drove through the night to deliver 19 dogs to the Humane Society in anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes

 

Se espera que unos 50 animales como Papa lleguen a la Humane Society of Missouri el martes para vaciar los refugios que tendrán que recibir animales perdidos o abandonados en la inundación de 500 años que golpeó la costa de Texas y Louisiana.

El primer grupo de 19 perros llegó a la sede de la Human Society of Missouri en 1201 Macklind Avenue, en St. Louis, la madrugada del martes desde Cara’s House, un pequeño refugio de animales a una hora al noreste de Nueva Orleans.

 


 

