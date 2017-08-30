Dogs Evacuated from Harvey’s Path Arrive in St. Louis, Will Be Put up for Adoption

St. Louis, MO. August 29 – “Bye Potato! Have a good life!”
Emily Achord buries her face in a tan pitbull-mix and kisses the dog’s head. “Bye sweet girl,” she says, handing the dog to a volunteer with the Humane Society of Missouri.
Achord had to say 19 quick goodbyes Tuesday to a group of dogs she drove 12 hours from Sorrento, La., to St. Louis to get clear of the areas that have been or will be affected by Hurricane Harvey.
About 50 animals like Potato were expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri Tuesday to clear shelters that will need to take in animals lost or abandoned in the 500-year flood hitting the Texas and Louisiana coast.
The first set of 19 dogs came to the Missouri Humane Society’s headquarters at 1201 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis early Tuesday morning from Cara’s House, a small animal shelter about an hour northeast of New Orleans.
Perros evacuados de la trayectoria de Harvey llegan a St. Louis, serán puestos en adopción
St. Louis, MO. 29 de agosto – “¡Adiós Papa! ¡Ten una buena vida!”
Emily Achord acerca su cara a un pitbull mestizo y besa la cabeza del perro. “Adiós dulce chica”, dice, entregándole el perro a un voluntario de la Humane Society of Missouri.
Achord tuvo que decir 19 despedidas rápidas el martes a un grupo de perros que llevó en su vehículo por 12 horas desde Sorrento, La. Hasta St. Louis para despejar las áreas que fueron o serán afectadas por el huracán Harvey.
Se espera que unos 50 animales como Papa lleguen a la Humane Society of Missouri el martes para vaciar los refugios que tendrán que recibir animales perdidos o abandonados en la inundación de 500 años que golpeó la costa de Texas y Louisiana.
El primer grupo de 19 perros llegó a la sede de la Human Society of Missouri en 1201 Macklind Avenue, en St. Louis, la madrugada del martes desde Cara’s House, un pequeño refugio de animales a una hora al noreste de Nueva Orleans.