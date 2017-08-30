Dogs Evacuated from Harvey’s Path Arrive in St. Louis, Will Be Put up for Adoption

St. Louis, MO. August 29 – “Bye Potato! Have a good life!”

Emily Achord buries her face in a tan pitbull-mix and kisses the dog’s head. “Bye sweet girl,” she says, handing the dog to a volunteer with the Humane Society of Missouri.

Achord had to say 19 quick goodbyes Tuesday to a group of dogs she drove 12 hours from Sorrento, La., to St. Louis to get clear of the areas that have been or will be affected by Hurricane Harvey.

About 50 animals like Potato were expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri Tuesday to clear shelters that will need to take in animals lost or abandoned in the 500-year flood hitting the Texas and Louisiana coast.

The first set of 19 dogs came to the Missouri Humane Society’s headquarters at 1201 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis early Tuesday morning from Cara’s House, a small animal shelter about an hour northeast of New Orleans.