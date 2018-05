Donald Trump admits Stormy Daniels’ payment, denies using campaign funds

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday about the payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by his attorney Michael Cohen.

In a series of three tweets, Mr. Trump acknowledged the payment but denied any wrongdoing in the form of using campaign funds in order to pay Daniels.

“Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction,” read the full three tweets.

Mr. Trump’s statement contradicted his prior declarations saying that he had no knowledge of any payment made to Daniels by Cohen.

The latest addition to Trump’s lawyers’ team, Rudolph Giuliani, appeared on Fox Business Network to reiterate Trump’s claims by saying that the matter “was never about the campaign. This was about personal reputation. The money wasn’t paid to help the campaign or hurt the campaign.”

Trump’s statement, however, seem hard to believe because apart from contradicting previous statements by both himself and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, they also imply that Cohen paid the money to Daniels on Trump’s behalf simply to keep her from spreading a lie about a nonexistent affair. Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have claimed in the past to have photographic evidence of the affair.

Still, the payment made to Daniels could be considered an in-kind campaign political contribution because it came right before the election. That would make it subject to campaign finance laws, and Trump’s team never reported the payment.

Attorney George Conway, who is the husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, tweeted out a section of campaign finance law:

“If any person, including a relative or friend of the candidate, gives or loans the candidate money ‘for the purpose of influencing any election for federal office,’ the funds are not considered personal funds of the candidate even if they are given to the candidate directly. Instead, the gift or loan is considered a contribution from the donor to the campaign, subject to the per-election limit and reportable by the campaign.”

Avenatti told MSNBC that what Trump and Giuliani said on Thursday was “consistent with what we have been saying now for months.” Avenatti continued: “It ultimately was going to be proven, it ultimately was going to come out.”

Daniels filed a lawsuit against the president Monday, saying Trump defamed her when he described her claim of a sexual encounter with him as a “con job”.

Daniels is also suing Cohen, but a federal judge granted a 90-day delay in that lawsuit due to last week’s FBI raid on Cohen’s offices and the criminal charges that could stem from that ongoing investigation.