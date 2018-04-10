Donald Trump cancels trip to Latin America to focus on Syria

President Trump, through White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced Tuesday that he would not be traveling to the Summit of the Americas, to be held in Lima, Peru, this week in order to focus on Syria and the situation near Damascus. Vice-president Mike Pence will be making the trip.
The statement issued by Sanders read: “At the president’s request, the vice-president will travel in his stead. The president will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.”
Trump said on Monday that a US response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria was imminent but he refused to talk about a timeline. “We’re making decisions as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack that was made near Damascus. And it will be met. And it will be met forcefully. When I will not say because I don’t like talking about timing.”
In addition to traveling to the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Trump was also scheduled to visit Bogotá, Colombia. It would have been his first trip to Latin America as president.
Apart from the situation in Syria, the president is also facing domestic pressure in the form of Monday’s raid on his lawyer’s office and hotel room, by the FBI, which prompted the president to issue a series of tweets Tuesday morning, in which he said that, “Attorney-client privilege is dead!”, and called the raid “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”
Donald Trump cancela viaje a América Latina para concentrarse en Siria
El presidente Trump, a través de la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca Sarah Huckabee Sanders, anunció el martes que no viajaría a la Cumbre de las Américas, que se realizará esta semana en Lima, Perú, para concentrarse en Siria y la situación cerca de Damasco. El vicepresidente Mike Pence hará el viaje.
La declaración emitida por Sanders decía: A pedido del presidente, el vicepresidente viajará en su lugar. El presidente permanecerá en los Estados Unidos para supervisar la respuesta estadounidense a Siria y monitorear los acontecimientos en todo el mundo”.
Trump dijo el lunes que la respuesta de Estados Unidos a un ataque con armas químicas en Siria era inminente, pero se negó a hablar sobre cuándo. “Estamos tomando decisiones sobre lo que hacemos con respecto al horrible ataque que se hizo cerca de Damasco. Y se cumplirá. Y se cumplirá con fuerza. Cuándo no voy a decir porque no me gusta hablar sobre el momento”.
Además de viajar a la Cumbre de las Américas en Lima, Trump también tenía programado visitar Bogotá, Colombia. Hubiera sido su primer viaje a América Latina como presidente.
Además de la situación en Siria, el presidente también enfrenta presiones internas tras la redada el lunes a la oficina y habitación de hotel de su abogado, por parte del FBI, lo que llevó al presidente a emitir una serie de tweets el martes por la mañana, en los que dijo que “¡El privilegio abogado-cliente está muerto!”, y donde llamó al allanamiento “¡UNA CAZA DE BRUJAS TOTAL!”.