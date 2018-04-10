Donald Trump cancels trip to Latin America to focus on Syria

President Trump, through White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced Tuesday that he would not be traveling to the Summit of the Americas, to be held in Lima, Peru, this week in order to focus on Syria and the situation near Damascus. Vice-president Mike Pence will be making the trip.

The statement issued by Sanders read: “At the president’s request, the vice-president will travel in his stead. The president will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.”

Trump said on Monday that a US response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria was imminent but he refused to talk about a timeline. “We’re making decisions as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack that was made near Damascus. And it will be met. And it will be met forcefully. When I will not say because I don’t like talking about timing.”

In addition to traveling to the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Trump was also scheduled to visit Bogotá, Colombia. It would have been his first trip to Latin America as president.

Apart from the situation in Syria, the president is also facing domestic pressure in the form of Monday’s raid on his lawyer’s office and hotel room, by the FBI, which prompted the president to issue a series of tweets Tuesday morning, in which he said that, “Attorney-client privilege is dead!”, and called the raid “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”