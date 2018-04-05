Donald Trump orders National Guard to Mexico-US border

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to deploy National Guard troops to the south border, in order to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
Homeland Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, announced on Wednesday that “the president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border.”
It remains unclear how the deployment would work, given that federal troops have limited agency over border control duties and that the move would largely depend on the southern states of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
Trump’s decision was announced after several days attacking both Democrats for failing to provide sufficient funding for border protection and his border wall, and the Mexican government for failing to enforce its own border control when it came to Central American illegal immigrants. Trump attacked a “caravan” making its way through southern Mexico with the goal of reaching the United States, earlier in the week.
“A key and undeniable attribute of a sovereign nation is the ability to control who and what enters its territory,” the president said in a memo. “The situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis. The lawlessness that continues at our southern border is fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people. My administration has no choice but to act.”
The move is not unprecedented as both Bush and Obama did the same thing, prompting critics to point out that such a deployment is very costly and has limited effectiveness. From 2006-2008, president George W. Bush deployed 6,000 guardsmen, costing $1.2 billion, and from 2010-2012, president Barack Obama sent 1,200 guardsmen, costing more than $110 million.
Donald Trump ordena a la Guardia Nacional a la frontera México-EE. UU.
El presidente Donald Trump ordenó al Pentágono desplegar tropas de la Guardia Nacional en la frontera sur, para frenar la inmigración ilegal y el narcotráfico.
La secretaria de la Seguridad Nacional, Kirstjen Nielsen, anunció el miércoles que “el presidente ha ordenado que el Departamento de Defensa y el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional trabajen junto con nuestros gobernadores para desplegar la Guardia Nacional en nuestra frontera sudoeste”.
Todavía no está claro cómo funcionaría el despliegue, dado que las tropas federales tienen capacidades limitadas de control sobre la frontera y que la medida dependería en gran medida de los estados de California, Arizona, Nuevo México y Texas.
La decisión de Trump fue anunciada después de varios días de atacar tanto a demócratas por no proporcionar fondos suficientes para la protección fronteriza y su muro fronterizo, y al gobierno mexicano por no hacer cumplir su propio control fronterizo cuando se trata de inmigrantes ilegales centroamericanos. Trump atacó una “caravana” que avanza por el sur de México con el objetivo de llegar a Estados Unidos a principios de esta semana.
“Un atributo clave e innegable de una nación soberana es la capacidad de controlar quién y qué entra en su territorio”, dijo el presidente en un memorando. “La situación en la frontera ahora ha llegado a un punto de crisis. La anarquía que continúa en nuestra frontera sur es fundamentalmente incompatible con la seguridad y la soberanía del pueblo estadounidense. Mi administración no tiene más remedio que actuar”.
La medida no es sin precedentes, ya que tanto Bush como Obama hicieron lo mismo, lo que llevó a sus críticos a señalar que tal despliegue es muy costoso y tiene una efectividad limitada. Desde 2006 hasta 2008, el presidente George W. Bush desplegó 6.000 guardias, que costaron $ 1.2 mil millones, y entre 2010 y 2012, el presidente Barack Obama envió 1.200 guardias, que costaron más de $ 110 millones.