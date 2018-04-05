Donald Trump orders National Guard to Mexico-US border

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to deploy National Guard troops to the south border, in order to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Homeland Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, announced on Wednesday that “the president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border.”

It remains unclear how the deployment would work, given that federal troops have limited agency over border control duties and that the move would largely depend on the southern states of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Trump’s decision was announced after several days attacking both Democrats for failing to provide sufficient funding for border protection and his border wall, and the Mexican government for failing to enforce its own border control when it came to Central American illegal immigrants. Trump attacked a “caravan” making its way through southern Mexico with the goal of reaching the United States, earlier in the week.

“A key and undeniable attribute of a sovereign nation is the ability to control who and what enters its territory,” the president said in a memo. “The situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis. The lawlessness that continues at our southern border is fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people. My administration has no choice but to act.”

The move is not unprecedented as both Bush and Obama did the same thing, prompting critics to point out that such a deployment is very costly and has limited effectiveness. From 2006-2008, president George W. Bush deployed 6,000 guardsmen, costing $1.2 billion, and from 2010-2012, president Barack Obama sent 1,200 guardsmen, costing more than $110 million.