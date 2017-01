Donald Trump set to approve building of US-Mexico border wall

Washington, Jan 25 (efe_epa).- The President of the United States announced he will take his first measures for national security on Wednesday, including the building of a wall along the border with Mexico.

“Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”, said Donald Trump Tuesday in a tweet, although media reports had already revealed his plans.

Citing anonymous officials, US media had reported Donald Trump could suspend the refugee program, prohibit the entry of immigrants from conflict zones and also take the first steps toward building a wall along the border with Mexico, and is also reportedly debating taking measures regarding the deportations of criminals.

CNN says countries affected by the ban on refugees would be Syria, Libya, Somalia, Iran, Iraq and Sudan.

Trump, who will sign executive orders at the Department of Homeland Security, is reported to have invited families of victims killed by undocumented immigrants to the ceremony.

The tough measures on immigration was one of Trump’s campaign promises that is considered to have given him a boost and led to his unexpected victory in the Nov. 8 election over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump had promised to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, and to have Mexico fund it, as well as deport an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US, but he later reduced the number.