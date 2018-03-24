Donald Trump signs $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

President Trump signed a $1.3 trillion-dollar spending bill to fund the government during the next six months, averting a government shutdown that would have started this Friday midnight.
Just this Friday morning, the president had threatened via Twitter to refuse signing the bill because it didn’t include a solution for the DACA program recipients and money to fund his border wall. A few hours later, however, he did sign it, though reluctantly. “I say to Congress: I will never sign another bill like this again,” Trump said at a news conference. “Nobody read it. It’s only hours old.” The bill includes $1.6 billion for border security.
After the bill was approved by Congress, Republican lawmakers had assured the media that the president would undoubtedly sign the bill. The majority of lawmakers had already left the Capitol for a two-week vacation when Mr. Trump’s tweet was sent out early on Friday.
“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” the tweet read.
Trump said at the news conference that he ultimately decided to sign the bill in support of the military.
Donald Trump firma propuesta de ley de $1,3 billones de dólares
El presidente Trump firmó una propuesta de ley de gastos por $1,3 billones para financiar al gobierno durante los próximos seis meses, evitando un cierre del gobierno que habría comenzado este viernes a la medianoche.
Justo este viernes por la mañana, el presidente había amenazado a través de Twitter con negarse a firmar el proyecto de ley porque no incluía una solución para los destinatarios del programa DACA y dinero para financiar su muro fronterizo. Unas horas más tarde, sin embargo, lo firmó, aunque a regañadientes. “Le digo al Congreso: nunca más firmaré otra ley como esta”, dijo Trump en una conferencia de prensa. “Nadie lo leyó. Solo tiene unas horas”. El proyecto de ley incluye $r1.6 mil millones para la seguridad fronteriza.
Después de que el proyecto de ley fuera aprobado por el Congreso, los legisladores republicanos aseguraron a los medios que el presidente indudablemente lo firmaría. La mayoría de los legisladores ya habían abandonado el Capitolio para unas vacaciones de dos semanas cuando se envió el tweet de Trump el viernes temprano.
“Estoy considerando un VETO de la Ley de Gasto Omnibus basado en el hecho de que los más de 800,000 receptores de DACA han sido totalmente abandonados por los Demócratas (ni siquiera mencionados en la propuesta) y el MURO FRONTERIZO, que se necesita desesperadamente para nuestra Defensa Nacional, no ha sido totalmente financiado”, decía el tweet.
Trump dijo en la conferencia de prensa que finalmente decidió firmar el proyecto de ley en apoyo al Ejército.