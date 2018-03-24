Donald Trump signs $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

President Trump signed a $1.3 trillion-dollar spending bill to fund the government during the next six months, averting a government shutdown that would have started this Friday midnight.

Just this Friday morning, the president had threatened via Twitter to refuse signing the bill because it didn’t include a solution for the DACA program recipients and money to fund his border wall. A few hours later, however, he did sign it, though reluctantly. “I say to Congress: I will never sign another bill like this again,” Trump said at a news conference. “Nobody read it. It’s only hours old.” The bill includes $1.6 billion for border security.

After the bill was approved by Congress, Republican lawmakers had assured the media that the president would undoubtedly sign the bill. The majority of lawmakers had already left the Capitol for a two-week vacation when Mr. Trump’s tweet was sent out early on Friday.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” the tweet read.

Trump said at the news conference that he ultimately decided to sign the bill in support of the military.



