Donations collected, delivered for refugees new to the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 24. A group of volunteers filled a U-haul with supplies for refugees who recently arrived in St. Louis.

The group spent a month collecting donations at a S.t Louis Starbucks. Donations included cleaning supplies, clothes and diapers and will be giving to the International Institute of St. Louis responsible for distributing them between the refugees.

They are still collecting donations for the Immigrant and Refugee Women’s Program wand you can help through this GoFundMe account.