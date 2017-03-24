Donations collected, delivered for refugees new to the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 24. A group of volunteers filled a U-haul with supplies for refugees who recently arrived in St. Louis.
The group spent a month collecting donations at a S.t Louis Starbucks. Donations included cleaning supplies, clothes and diapers and will be giving to the International Institute of St. Louis responsible for distributing them between the refugees.
They are still collecting donations for the Immigrant and Refugee Women’s Program wand you can help through this GoFundMe account.
Entregan donaciones recolectadas a refugiados nuevos en el área de St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO. 24 de marzo. Un grupo de voluntarios llenó un U-haul con provisiones para los refugiados que llegaron recientemente a St. Louis.
El grupo pasó un mes recolectando donaciones en un Starbucks de St. Louis. Las donaciones incluyen suministros de limpieza, ropa y pañales y serán entregadas al Instituto Internacional de St. Louis responsable de distribuirlas entre los refugiados.
Todavía están recolectando donaciones para el Programa de Mujeres Inmigrantes y Refugiadas y usted puede ayudar a través de esta cuenta de GoFundMe.