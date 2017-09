Donations for Puerto Rico Pour in From Orlando’s Hispanic Community

On the eastern side of Orlando, in a heavily Puerto Rican community, donations are pouring in from people worried about family on the Caribbean island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

A donation and coordination center has been set up to send much-needed food, water and supplies to Puerto Rico. A coalition of local Hispanic groups, CASA (Coordination, Support, Solidarity and Aid) has set up shop at a banquet and meeting hall.

Across Orlando, donations can be made at Harbor Community Banks, local businesses and the banquet hall — Acacia’s El Centro Borinqueno.

Water, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby wipes and diapers are filling the parking lot and the hall. Volunteers are sorting, packing and loading shipping containers.

One shipping container already has been shipped and several more are planned to go next week.

Organizers are getting the message out through social media, local TV and radio stations. Several people sit around a table and work the phones, e-mails and social media to coordinate donations coming in from across Florida and other states.