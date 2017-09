Down Syndrome Community Raises Awareness with St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium

St. Louis, MO. September 25 – More than 1700 members of the Down syndrome community and their families will spend the day at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 30th for DSAGSL’s Annual Walk in the Park event. Participants enjoy snacks and music at a pre-game pep rally in front of the stadium and then walk the warning track together as fans file in for the game. 19 individuals with Down syndrome also get to stay on the field as the ceremonial first pitch is thrown.

DSAGSL serves more than 1,700 children and adults with Down syndrome in the Greater St. Louis area. Walk in the Park is the largest awareness event of the year and kicks off October’s Down Syndrome Awareness Month activities.

The event is Saturday, September 30th at Busch Stadium. Pre-game pep-rally begins at 12:00pm in the parking lot across from Gate 1. The ceremonial walk around the warning track begins at 1:00pm. The event ends after the Cardinals game. Order ticket packages by filling out a registration form online at www.dsagsl.org. Ticket Packages are $40 each and include access to pep-rally activities, wristband to walk the warning track, and ticket to the game. All ages and abilities welcome and encouraged to participate! For more information about Walk in the Park, please contact the DSAGSL office at 314-961-2504 or erin@dsagsl.org.