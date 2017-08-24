Thursday , August 24 2017
  • English
  • Spanish
Home / All / Today / Accident / Driver Pushes into Protesters in St. Louis Street

Driver Pushes into Protesters in St. Louis Street

Red Latina 6 hours ago Accident, All, Crime, General News, Local, Politics, St. Louis Leave a comment 76 Views


 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

St. Louis, MO. August 24 – Police and a witness gave differing versions of how protesters were injured when a driver pulled into a group that had blocked an intersection on Wednesday night.

The witness, Keith Rose, said the driver had his middle fingers raised before he accelerated through the group of people who were blocking Manchester Avenue and Sarah Street in the Grove neighborhood.

 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

But St. Louis police said the driver stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it with their hands and a flag pole.

 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

The police statement, from spokeswoman Schron Jackson, said that three protesters were injured after they jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away.

Jackson said the driver was taken into custody about a block from the intersection after initially refusing to stop for officers. She said the incident was captured on video, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

 

People chase a car that had just driven through a group of protesters on Manchester Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

A video taken by Heather De Mian, a vigil attendee at the scene, also captured the incident.

 


 Conductor atropella a manifestantes en calle de St. Louis

 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

St. Louis, MO. 24 de agosto – La policía y un testigo dieron diferentes versiones de cómo los manifestantes resultaron heridos cuando un conductor arremetió contra un grupo que había bloqueado una intersección el miércoles por la noche.

El testigo, Keith Rose, dijo que el conductor tenía sus dedos medios levantados antes de acelerar a través del grupo de personas que estaban bloqueando Manchester Avenue y Sarah Street en el barrio de Grove.

 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

Pero la policía de St. Louis dijo que el conductor se detuvo, tocó la bocina y trató de conducir alrededor de los manifestantes antes de que algunos de ellos rodearan su coche y comenzaran a golpearlo con las manos y un poste de bandera.

La declaración de la policía, de la portavoz Schron Jackson, dijo que tres manifestantes resultaron heridos después de que se aventaran hacia al coche y cayeran cuando el conductor se alejó, reportó St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

 

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue, the car stopped and then accelerates through the protesters in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

Jackson dijo que el conductor fue detenido a una cuadra de la intersección después de haberse negado inicialmente a detenerse. Dijo que el incidente fue capturado en video.

 

People chase a car that had just driven through a group of protesters on Manchester Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Only minor injuries were reported by people on the scene. The car was last seen fleeing from police who were chasing it down the road. The people were blocking the street as part of a protest over a fatal police officer involved shooting Tuesday in St. Louis. In the fatal shooting police shot and killed a transgender woman who police say stabbed an officer in the arm who was responding to the scene where the transgender woman allegedly stabbed a neighbor. Photo Credit: David Carson

 

Heather De Mian, un asistente de vigilancia en la escena, también capturó el incidente.

 

 


 

Tags

About Red Latina

Check Also

New Research Finds Connection between Avocados and Cognitive Health

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
Translate »