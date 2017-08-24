Driver Pushes into Protesters in St. Louis Street

St. Louis, MO. August 24 – Police and a witness gave differing versions of how protesters were injured when a driver pulled into a group that had blocked an intersection on Wednesday night.
The witness, Keith Rose, said the driver had his middle fingers raised before he accelerated through the group of people who were blocking Manchester Avenue and Sarah Street in the Grove neighborhood.
But St. Louis police said the driver stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it with their hands and a flag pole.
The police statement, from spokeswoman Schron Jackson, said that three protesters were injured after they jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away.
Jackson said the driver was taken into custody about a block from the intersection after initially refusing to stop for officers. She said the incident was captured on video, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
A video taken by Heather De Mian, a vigil attendee at the scene, also captured the incident.
Conductor atropella a manifestantes en calle de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 24 de agosto – La policía y un testigo dieron diferentes versiones de cómo los manifestantes resultaron heridos cuando un conductor arremetió contra un grupo que había bloqueado una intersección el miércoles por la noche.
El testigo, Keith Rose, dijo que el conductor tenía sus dedos medios levantados antes de acelerar a través del grupo de personas que estaban bloqueando Manchester Avenue y Sarah Street en el barrio de Grove.
Pero la policía de St. Louis dijo que el conductor se detuvo, tocó la bocina y trató de conducir alrededor de los manifestantes antes de que algunos de ellos rodearan su coche y comenzaran a golpearlo con las manos y un poste de bandera.
La declaración de la policía, de la portavoz Schron Jackson, dijo que tres manifestantes resultaron heridos después de que se aventaran hacia al coche y cayeran cuando el conductor se alejó, reportó St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Jackson dijo que el conductor fue detenido a una cuadra de la intersección después de haberse negado inicialmente a detenerse. Dijo que el incidente fue capturado en video.
Heather De Mian, un asistente de vigilancia en la escena, también capturó el incidente.