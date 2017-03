Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run in North County

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 23. St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in North County.

The incident occurred in North Highway 67 near Mondoubleau Lane, where the pedestrian was found lying in the pavement Wednesday night. The driver allegedly fled the place.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.