Driver who pointed gun at motorists in St. Louis is arrested

18-year-old Marquis Harris of Maplewood was arrested for pointing a gun at motorists in two road-rage incidents in University City and one in south St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Harris used a handgun in the two University City cases and an assault rifle in the case of South Lindbergh Boulevard. No one was hurt in either case.

Prosecutors have charged Harris with unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on $30,000 bail on that charge.

A victim of Harris in Shrewsbury was instrumental in his arrest after calling 911 following her encounter with Harris on Laclede Station Road, where he cut her off and pulled a gun on her. She proceeded to call 911 and gave police details on the type of car and plates that Harris was driving.

On Wednesday, police say Harris was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata in University City. He was in the 6900 block of Delmar Boulevard, near Trinity Avenue, when he allegedly pointed a .380 caliber pistol at two motorists in separate incidents. e is being held on a $20,000 bail in that case.