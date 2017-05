Drunk driver hits truck, gets stuck in flood water

St. Louis, MO. May 4 – Doug Robinson, 46, from South County was able to get out of his Ford Contour after it ended partially submerged in a flooded embankment off I-55 south Thursday morning. Robinson hit a semi-truck and drove his car off the road. Robinson will be charged with driving under the influence, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, he went into the water to see if anyone was inside the vehicle. By that time, the driver was already gone.

Robinson was found later and taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

Robinson was also driving on a revoked license.