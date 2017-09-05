Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child

London. September 4 – “Their royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the palace statement read.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.
William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” it added.
The child will be Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild.
It’s already a big week for the Cambridges as they prepare for George to start school at Thomas’s Battersea in south London on Thursday.
The family moved back to the British capital this year so that they can take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in August.
Duquesa de Cambridge embarazada de tercer hijo
Londres. 4 de septiembre – “A sus altezas reales el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge les complace anunciar que la duquesa de Cambridge está esperando a su tercer hijo,” reportó una declaración del Palacio Real.
El anuncio publicado en un comunicado el lunes dice que la reina está encantada con la noticia.
Funcionarios dicen que la esposa del príncipe William, la ex Kate Middleton, sufre de Hyperemesis Gravidarum, un tipo de enfermedad matutina, y que no llevará a cabo sus compromisos el lunes.
William y Kate ya tienen dos hijos, el príncipe George y la princesa Charlotte.
El niño será el sexto bisnieto de la reina Isabel.
Ya es una gran semana para los Cambridge mientras se preparan para que George comience la escuela en Thomas Battersea al sur de Londres el jueves.
La familia se trasladó a la capital británica este año para que puedan asumir más funciones reales en nombre de la reina y el príncipe Felipe, que se retiró de funciones públicas en agosto.