Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child

London. September 4 – “Their royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the palace statement read.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.



Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” it added.

The child will be Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild.

It’s already a big week for the Cambridges as they prepare for George to start school at Thomas’s Battersea in south London on Thursday.

The family moved back to the British capital this year so that they can take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in August.