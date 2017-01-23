Each President Arrives With a New Style
Each President Arrives With a New Style
By Shadia Habeych
Two thousand sixteen came with many surprises. Prince and Carrie Fisher among many other artist left the world in tears with their departure, the song and video Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen made its debut and left everyone wondering, and the new first lady of The United States is now an ex-model who has broken the limits of etiquette and fashion, every other first lady has tried to fit in.
Throughout the years, we have seen the different roles our First Ladies have undertaken with the highest responsibility of being the wife of the most important person in the country. From being mothers, to serving others, the first ladies have become an icon of what being an American should be like; an example of excellence. Still one of the most important roles to assume is to impress us with their sense of style and elegance, but always with a touch of conservativism, because after all, who want to see the president’s wife cleavage.
With Michelle Obama, we noticed a transformation. The rules bent and we no longer saw an unreachable woman. We saw a woman like us: a mother a wife and a hard working citizen who with humbleness, class and dignity assumed her role as first lady. Confident and proud she showed us that a bare less arm dress looked fantastic on her and regardless of the negative feedback of some, she continued to rock her defined and firm curves with gorgeous designs.
Soon after Barack Obama was elected, designers from all over the world fought to dress the first lady. Michelle is now consider a fashion icon, an example of elegance and class. We will always remember her in 2011, in her red, Alexander McQueen gown she wore for the State Dinner to Honor the President of The People’s Republic of China, or her more casual looks dressed in cropped pants and blouse looking chick and fresh. The former first lady always impressed us with her down to earth elegance and fashionable style.
However, times continue to change and the winning of Donald Trump was not the only surprise that came with the elections. Our new First Lady, Melania Trump, is breaking different boundaries. The ex-model can be seen posing nude in different publications and contrary to other first ladies, due to her husband’s point of view in various social issues; many designers have refused to dress her.
For her husband New Year’s celebration, the recognized designers Dolce and Gabbana dressed Melania. The black gown created an uproar among the public, not because the revealing of the dress, but because people believed that it was a contradiction that openly gay designers could dressed the wife of the misogynist and anti-gay Trump. The designers, in the end, defended their decision and announced to continue to dress the first lady.
Nevertheless, Melania has had great choices in her wardrobe, probing that regardless of her past, she can also lift to the more reserved, classic fashions of a first lady. In different appearances, Melania has impressed the public with wonderful designs that have sold immediately after being worn by the former model. The controversy comes in her career and with it, the style she wore for most of her life; a contradiction of what a first lady represents.
For Melania her new role will not come in easy. She will have to brake the stereotypes of a nude model and the wife of a sexist man. But in the end, filling Michelle’s shoes will be a hard size to fit, a challenge that Melania is not afraid to take.
De Michelle a Melania, una transición de estilo
By Shadia Habeych
Dos mil dieciséis trajo consigo muchas sorpresas. Prince y Carrie Fisher entre muchos otros artistas dejaron al mundo en lágrimas con su partida, la canción y el video Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen hizo su debut, se viralizó y dejó a todos sorprendidos. El año pasado también nos dio a una nueva primera dama de los Estados Unidos, una ex- Modelo que ha roto los límites de la etiqueta y la moda que otras primeras damas han tratado de encajar.
A lo largo de los años, hemos visto los diferentes papeles que han asumido nuestras Primeras Damas con la más alta responsabilidad de ser la esposa de la persona más importante del país. Desde ser madres hasta servir a otros, las primeras damas se han convertido en un ícono de lo que debe ser un americano: Un ejemplo de excelencia. Así mismo, uno de los papeles más importantes a asumir es el de impresionarnos con su sentido del estilo y de la elegancia, pero siempre con un tono conservador, porque después de todo, ¿Quién desea ver escote de la esposa del presidente?.
Con Michelle Obama notamos una transformación. Las reglas se hicieron más flexibles y ya no vimos a una mujer inalcanzable. Conocimos a una mujer como nosotros: una madre, una esposa y una ciudadana trabajadora que con humildad, clase y dignidad, asumió su papel de primera dama. Confiada y orgullosa nos mostró que un vestido sin mangas menos se veía fantástico en ella y sin importar la reacción negativa de algunos, ella continuó luciendo sus curvas definidas y firmes con diseños magníficos.
Poco después de que Barack Obama fuera elegido, diseñadores de todo el mundo se pelearon por vestir a la primera dama. Michelle es ahora considerada un icono de la moda, un ejemplo de elegancia y clase. Siempre la recordaremos en 2011, con su vestido rojo de Alexander McQueen que usó en la cena de estado para honrar al presidente de la República Popular China, o sus looks más casuales, vestida con pantalones cortos y blusas que le hacían ver chick y fresca. La ex primera dama siempre nos impresionó con su elegancia y estilo de la moda.
Sin embargo, los tiempos siguen cambiando y la victoria de Donald Trump no fue la única sorpresa que vino con las elecciones. Nuestra nueva Primera Dama, Melania Trump, está rompiendo diferentes estándares. La ex modelo posó desnuda en diferentes publicaciones en el pasado, y contrario a otras primeras damas, debido al punto de vista de su esposo en diversas cuestiones sociales, muchos diseñadores se han negado a vestirla.
Para la celebración de Año Nuevo de su marido, los reconocidos diseñadores Dolce & Gabbana vistieron a Melania. El vestido negro creó polémica entre el público, no por lo revelador del diseño, sino porque la gente creía que era una contradicción que los diseñadores abiertamente gays, pudieran vestir a la esposa del triunfador misógino y anti-gay. Los diseñadores, al final, defendieron su decisión y anunciaron que continuarán vistiendo a la primera dama.
A pesar de todo, Melania ha tenido grandes aciertos en su guardarropa, probando que independientemente de su pasado, también puede alcanzar el estilo clásico y reservado de una primera dama. En diferentes apariciones, Melania ha impresionado al público con diseños maravillosos que se han vendido inmediatamente después de ser usados por la modelo. La controversia viene con su carrera y con el estilo que ha llevado durante la mayor parte de su vida; una contradicción de lo que se supone, representa ser una primera dama.
Para Melania su nuevo papel no será fácil. Tendrá que acabar con los estereotipos de una modelo que posó desnuda y de ser la esposa de un hombre sexista. Además, Michelle dejó unos zapatos muy duros de ocupar, un desafío que Melania al parecer, no tiene miedo de afrontar.