Each President Arrives With a New Style

By Shadia Habeych

Two thousand sixteen came with many surprises. Prince and Carrie Fisher among many other artist left the world in tears with their departure, the song and video Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen made its debut and left everyone wondering, and the new first lady of The United States is now an ex-model who has broken the limits of etiquette and fashion, every other first lady has tried to fit in.



Throughout the years, we have seen the different roles our First Ladies have undertaken with the highest responsibility of being the wife of the most important person in the country. From being mothers, to serving others, the first ladies have become an icon of what being an American should be like; an example of excellence. Still one of the most important roles to assume is to impress us with their sense of style and elegance, but always with a touch of conservativism, because after all, who want to see the president’s wife cleavage.

With Michelle Obama, we noticed a transformation. The rules bent and we no longer saw an unreachable woman. We saw a woman like us: a mother a wife and a hard working citizen who with humbleness, class and dignity assumed her role as first lady. Confident and proud she showed us that a bare less arm dress looked fantastic on her and regardless of the negative feedback of some, she continued to rock her defined and firm curves with gorgeous designs.

Soon after Barack Obama was elected, designers from all over the world fought to dress the first lady. Michelle is now consider a fashion icon, an example of elegance and class. We will always remember her in 2011, in her red, Alexander McQueen gown she wore for the State Dinner to Honor the President of The People’s Republic of China, or her more casual looks dressed in cropped pants and blouse looking chick and fresh. The former first lady always impressed us with her down to earth elegance and fashionable style.

However, times continue to change and the winning of Donald Trump was not the only surprise that came with the elections. Our new First Lady, Melania Trump, is breaking different boundaries. The ex-model can be seen posing nude in different publications and contrary to other first ladies, due to her husband’s point of view in various social issues; many designers have refused to dress her.

For her husband New Year’s celebration, the recognized designers Dolce and Gabbana dressed Melania. The black gown created an uproar among the public, not because the revealing of the dress, but because people believed that it was a contradiction that openly gay designers could dressed the wife of the misogynist and anti-gay Trump. The designers, in the end, defended their decision and announced to continue to dress the first lady.

Nevertheless, Melania has had great choices in her wardrobe, probing that regardless of her past, she can also lift to the more reserved, classic fashions of a first lady. In different appearances, Melania has impressed the public with wonderful designs that have sold immediately after being worn by the former model. The controversy comes in her career and with it, the style she wore for most of her life; a contradiction of what a first lady represents.

For Melania her new role will not come in easy. She will have to brake the stereotypes of a nude model and the wife of a sexist man. But in the end, filling Michelle’s shoes will be a hard size to fit, a challenge that Melania is not afraid to take.