Eads Bridge Closed after Tanker Truck Crashes off Downtown Overpass

St. Louis, MO. July 27 – The Eads Bridge is closed in both directions after a tanker truck crashed off the overpass of eastbound Interstate 44 at Washington in downtown St. Louis.
A heavy emergency response was seen just after 7 a.m. Thursday when the truck was found hanging off the overpass. Officials said the driver of the truck lost control on the wet pavement, jack-knifed and hit another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle hit by the tanker truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.
The tanker truck was empty at the time of the crash.
There are traffic delays in the area. The Eads Bridge was closed in both directions around 7:55 a.m. It is unknown when it will reopen.
Eads Bridge cerrado después de que una pipa se estrellara en el paso elevado del Centro
St. Louis, MO. 27 de julio – El Eads Bridge está cerrado en ambas direcciones después de que una pipa se estrellara en el paso elevado de la Interestatal 44 en dirección este en Washington en el centro de St. Louis.
Se vio una fuerte respuesta de emergencia justo después de las 7 de la mañana del jueves cuando el camión fue encontrado colgando del paso elevado. Funcionarios dijeron que el conductor de la pipa perdió el control sobre el pavimento húmedo, acorraló y golpeó a otro vehículo.
El conductor del vehículo golpeado por la pipa fue llevado al hospital con heridas leves.
El conductor de la pipa no resultó herido.
La pipa estaba vacía al momento del choque.
Hay retrasos de tráfico en la zona. El Eads Bridge fue cerrado en ambas direcciones alrededor de 7:55 a.m. Se desconoce la hora en que se reabrirá.