Eads Bridge Closed after Tanker Truck Crashes off Downtown Overpass

St. Louis, MO. July 27 – The Eads Bridge is closed in both directions after a tanker truck crashed off the overpass of eastbound Interstate 44 at Washington in downtown St. Louis.

A heavy emergency response was seen just after 7 a.m. Thursday when the truck was found hanging off the overpass. Officials said the driver of the truck lost control on the wet pavement, jack-knifed and hit another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the tanker truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

The tanker truck was empty at the time of the crash.

There are traffic delays in the area. The Eads Bridge was closed in both directions around 7:55 a.m. It is unknown when it will reopen.