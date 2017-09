Earthquake of 8.2 Shook the South and Center of Mexico

Mexico City, September 8 – The seismic alert in the country’s capital began to ring at 11:49 p.m. on Thursday. The earthquake occurred at 23:50 local time Thursday, with an epicenter 165 kilometers west of Tapachula, in the southern state of Chiapas, 70 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS.)

The earthquake mobilized in the Mexican capital social security forces, who through various ways verify the material damages.

According to reports from the capital, at least 10 people were treated for nervous breakdown and one more for an ankle injury.

The earthquake occurred a few days before the anniversary of the earthquake of September 19, 1985, which left thousands dead in the Mexican capital.

These were actually two earthquakes: one in Mexico and one in Guatemala. And a series of replicas, the strongest of them, of 6 degrees.

The Ministry of Public Education announced that classes were suspended for this Friday in the capital of the country, as in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Mexico, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos and, Veracruz.

The earthquake of magnitude 8.2 activated a tsunami alert for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador. Authorities reported nearly 20 deaths; confirmed: 10 in Oaxaca, 3 in Chiapas, 2 in Tabasco and one in Guatemala.

The president of Mexico, Enrique Peña, said that the quake on Thursday was the most intense recorded in the country in the last 100 years.

He called on the population to be alert to the reports of Civil Protection before the possibilities of aftershocks, which until 2:00 am, according to the reports, totaled 65, the majority of magnitude 6.1.

He said that on the coast of Oaxaca and Chiapas, it is not estimated that the tsunami warnings represent a greater danger for the citizens.