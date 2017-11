East Alton Police Seek Help Finding Missing Teenager

East Alton, Ill. – The search for a missing 15-year-old girl is underway in East Alton, Illinois.

The police department said they are asking for help locating Avery Maness after she was reported missing to police on Sunday. Police said the teenager has been missing since Friday.

Maness is described as being 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 618-259-6212.