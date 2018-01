EB Poplar Street Bridge Construction Will Cause Lane Closures Starting Tonight

St. Louis, Mo. – Work on the Poplar Street Bridge will begin Tuesday after being delayed several times due to the cold weather.

At 8 p.m. on Jan. 9, crews will close an additional eastbound lane of the bridge. Until 2 p.m. Wednesday, only one lane of the bridge will be open. When the second lane reopens across the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the two middle lanes, and the far right and left lanes will close.

On Wednesday, crews will once again close an additional eastbound lane starting at 8 p.m. so they can install a barrier wall. Until 2 p.m. the following day only one lane will again be open across the Mississippi River.

When the second lane reopens, the far left eastbound lane of the bridge will remain closed until the end of December 2018. Additionally, one right eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed around-the-clock until February for crews to complete placing a new surface.

Wednesday night, two westbound lanes across the bridge will also close at 8 p.m. One of the lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday and the far left lane will remain closed until December 2018.

The lane closures will allow crews to prepare for the scheduled ‘slide’ to widen the bridge in late in March. They will also allow crews to construct and fill in the new eastbound lane for the bridge.

MoDOT crews were originally scheduled to begin work on the bridge on Dec. 27 but had to delay it because of the extremely cold temperatures.