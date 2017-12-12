ED WHEATLEY, CO-AUTHOR OF ST. LOUIS BROWNS: THE STORY OF A BELOVED TEAM,
TO HOLD A BOOK SIGNING AT CIRCA STL RESTAURANT & TAVERN ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
What: Author book signing for St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team
When: Friday, December 15 at 4 p.m.
Where: Circa STL Restaurant & Tavern, 1090 Old Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131
Admission: Free and open to the public
Contact: 314-394-1196, circastl1904@gmail.com
Filled with unique and colorful stories and illustrated by exquisite photographs, St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team is destined to become the definitive source for the team’s splendid history: the good, the bad, and the ugly.
At the core of the St. Louis Browns’ story is the ever-present competition on and off the baseball field with the St. Louis Cardinals—a team with whom they not only shared a city and fans, but also a stadium. It was a battle for more than pennants. It was a battle for survival and baseball loyalty. Could they run the Cardinals out of town and become St. Louis’s sole baseball team? There were the good times when the Browns fielded some of the greatest players in major league history, regularly challenging the mighty Yankees for the American League Pennant in the 1920s. But there were also bad times. The team’s lack of success was often impacted by poor financing, bad business decisions, and the need to trade good players to stay afloat. The Browns’ story was always a story of what could have been.
About the Book
St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team
9781681061177 – Hardcover 9 x 11.5 inches – 144 pages – $36.00.
About the Authors
Authors Bill Borst, Bill Rogers, and Ed Wheatley are members of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, which was founded in 1984 to promote and preserve the legacy and memorabilia of the St. Louis Browns American League baseball club. St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team tells the team’s story not only to fans who remember the Browns but to future generations as well, ensuring that this unique team will never be forgotten.
ED WHEATLEY, CO-AUTOR DE ST. LOUIS BROWNS: LA HISTORIA DE UN EQUIPO AMADO,
FIRMA de Libros EN CIRCA STL RESTAURANT & TAVERN
EL VIERNES, 15 DE DICIEMBRE
Qué: firma del libro de autor para St. Louis Browns: la historia de un equipo querido
Cuándo: Viernes, 15 de diciembre a las 4 p.m.
Dónde: Circa STL Restaurant & Tavern, 1090 Old Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131
Admisión: Gratis y abierta al público
Contacto: 314-394-1196, circastl1904@gmail.com
S T. LOUIS, MO-Co-autor Ed Wheatley presentará el libro St. Louis Browns: La historia de un equipo amado en una firma de libros en Circa STL Restaurant & Tavern, 1090 Old Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131 el viernes, diciembre 15 a las 4 p. M. La entrada es gratuita y abierta al público.
Lleno de historias únicas y coloridas e ilustrado con exquisitas fotografías, St. Louis Browns: La historia de un equipo querido está destinado a convertirse en la fuente definitiva de la espléndida historia del equipo: lo bueno, lo malo y lo feo.
En el corazón de la historia de los Cafés de San Luis está la competencia siempre presente dentro y fuera del campo de béisbol con los Cardenales de San Luis, un equipo con el que no solo compartieron una ciudad y aficionados, sino también un estadio. Fue una batalla por más de banderines. Fue una batalla por la supervivencia y la lealtad del béisbol. ¿Podrían sacar a los Cardenales de la ciudad y convertirse en el único equipo de béisbol de San Luis? Hubo buenos tiempos cuando los Browns enviaron a algunos de los mejores jugadores en la historia de las Grandes Ligas, desafiando regularmente a los poderosos Yankees por el Banderín de la Liga Americana en la década de 1920. Pero también hubo malos momentos. La falta de éxito del equipo a menudo se vio afectada por una financiación deficiente, malas decisiones comerciales y la necesidad de intercambiar buenos jugadores para mantenerse a flote. La historia de los Browns siempre fue una historia de lo que podría haber sido.
Sobre los autores
Los autores Bill Borst, Bill Rogers y Ed Wheatley son miembros de la Sociedad Histórica de St. Louis Browns, que fue fundada en 1984 para promover y preservar el legado y objetos de interés del club de béisbol de la Liga Americana St. Louis Browns. St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team cuenta la historia del equipo no solo a los fanáticos que recuerdan a los Browns, sino también a las generaciones futuras, asegurando que este equipo único nunca será olvidado.