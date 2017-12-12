ED WHEATLEY, CO-AUTHOR OF ST. LOUIS BROWNS: THE STORY OF A BELOVED TEAM ,

TO HOLD A BOOK SIGNING AT CIRCA STL RESTAURANT & TAVERN ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

What: Author book signing for St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team

When: Friday, December 15 at 4 p.m.

Where: Circa STL Restaurant & Tavern, 1090 Old Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131

Admission: Free and open to the public

Contact: 314-394-1196, circastl1904@gmail.com

Filled with unique and colorful stories and illustrated by exquisite photographs, St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team is destined to become the definitive source for the team’s splendid history: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

At the core of the St. Louis Browns’ story is the ever-present competition on and off the baseball field with the St. Louis Cardinals—a team with whom they not only shared a city and fans, but also a stadium. It was a battle for more than pennants. It was a battle for survival and baseball loyalty. Could they run the Cardinals out of town and become St. Louis’s sole baseball team? There were the good times when the Browns fielded some of the greatest players in major league history, regularly challenging the mighty Yankees for the American League Pennant in the 1920s. But there were also bad times. The team’s lack of success was often impacted by poor financing, bad business decisions, and the need to trade good players to stay afloat. The Browns’ story was always a story of what could have been.

Please contact Don Korte at dkorte@reedypress.com to arrange an interview or appearance for Ed.

About the Book

St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team

9781681061177 – Hardcover 9 x 11.5 inches – 144 pages – $36.00.

About the Authors

Authors Bill Borst, Bill Rogers, and Ed Wheatley are members of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, which was founded in 1984 to promote and preserve the legacy and memorabilia of the St. Louis Browns American League baseball club. St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team tells the team’s story not only to fans who remember the Browns but to future generations as well, ensuring that this unique team will never be forgotten.