EF2 Tornado Damages 66 Homes in Malden, Missouri

Malden, Mo. – 66 homes were damaged, and 4 people have moderate injuries after an EF2 tornado ripped through Malden on Saturday, February 24.

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, the damage was about a mile long and the four injuries are all moderate.

An estimated total of $2 million dollars worth of damages is expected and the number could rise, according to Malden Mayor Denton Kooyman.

SEMA is gathering data and assessing the damaged area.

According to SEMA Region E Coordinator, the EF2 tornado had wind speeds of 115 mph.

66 homes/mobile homes were damaged.

40 of those homes suffered major damage.

11 families are currently displaced without a home.

Missouri Director of Public Safety Drew Jude also toured the area.

Residents who live in the affected area that was hit by the storm are asked to contact Malden Police for an escort.

Anyone that isn’t a Malden resident is not allowed in the damaged area after 5 p.m., according to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock.

The area is south of East Laclede Street and east of Business Highway 25 in the southeast part of Malden.

Anyone who is not a resident and is in the area past 5 p.m. will be escorted out.

The Red Cross will be at the Community Center at 12 p.m. to help victims of the storm with any food, medicine or shelter that is needed.

Anyone who wants to help volunteer picking up the wreckage, etc. can contact Malden City Hall for more information.