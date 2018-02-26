EF2 Tornado Damages 66 Homes in Malden, Missouri

Malden, Mo. – 66 homes were damaged, and 4 people have moderate injuries after an EF2 tornado ripped through Malden on Saturday, February 24.
According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, the damage was about a mile long and the four injuries are all moderate.
An estimated total of $2 million dollars worth of damages is expected and the number could rise, according to Malden Mayor Denton Kooyman.
SEMA is gathering data and assessing the damaged area.
According to SEMA Region E Coordinator, the EF2 tornado had wind speeds of 115 mph.
66 homes/mobile homes were damaged.
40 of those homes suffered major damage.
11 families are currently displaced without a home.
Missouri Director of Public Safety Drew Jude also toured the area.
Residents who live in the affected area that was hit by the storm are asked to contact Malden Police for an escort.
Anyone that isn’t a Malden resident is not allowed in the damaged area after 5 p.m., according to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock.
The area is south of East Laclede Street and east of Business Highway 25 in the southeast part of Malden.
Anyone who is not a resident and is in the area past 5 p.m. will be escorted out.
The Red Cross will be at the Community Center at 12 p.m. to help victims of the storm with any food, medicine or shelter that is needed.
Anyone who wants to help volunteer picking up the wreckage, etc. can contact Malden City Hall for more information.
Tornado EF2 daña 66 casas en Malden, Missouri
Malden, Mo. – 66 viviendas resultaron dañadas y 4 personas tienen lesiones moderadas luego de que un tornado EF2 azotara a Malden el sábado 24 de febrero.
Según el jefe de policía de Malden, Jarrett Bullock, el daño fue de aproximadamente una milla de largo y las cuatro lesiones son todas moderadas.
Se espera un total estimado de $2 millones en daños y el número podría aumentar, según el alcalde de Malden, Denton Kooyman.
SEMA está recopilando datos y evaluando el área dañada.
Según el Coordinador de la Región E de SEMA, el tornado EF2 presentó vientos de 115 mph.
66 casas / casas móviles fueron dañadas.
40 de esas casas sufrieron daños importantes.
11 familias están actualmente desplazadas sin un hogar.
El Director de Seguridad Pública de Missouri, Drew Jude, también recorrió el área.
A los residentes que viven en el área afectada que fue golpeada por el tornado se les pide que se comuniquen con la policía de Malden para recibir apoyo.
Cualquier persona que no sea residente de Malden no tiene acceso permitido al área dañada después de las 5 p.m., según el jefe de policía de Malden, Jarrett Bullock.
El área está al sur de East Laclede Street y al este de Business Highway 25 en la parte sureste de Malden.
Cualquier persona que no sea residente y esté en el área después de las 5 p.m. será escoltado fuera del área.
La Cruz Roja estará en el Centro Comunitario a las 12 p.m. para ayudar a las víctimas con alimentos, medicinas o refugio que se necesite.
Cualquier persona que quiera ayudar a limpiar escombros, etc. puede ponerse en contacto con el Ayuntamiento de Malden para obtener más información.