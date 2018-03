Egyptian exhibit makes North American debut in St. Louis

The weekend is here and the best plan for the whole family could very well be the new exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum called Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost World, which is making its North American debut right here in St. Louis.

A pharaoh, a queen and a god will greet visitors as they come in. They’re three enormous statues of about 16-feet tall and weighing six tons each. The exhibition is curated by Franck Goddio, the French archaeologist who discovered two lost cities of ancient Egypt submerged under the waters of the Mediterranean Sea for more than a thousand years. The exhibition’s co-curator, Lisa Cakmak, knows well her favorite piece: “When the queen goes up, I’ll probably almost cry a little bit ‘cause it just makes me that excited.”

Visitors will be able to feel that excitement as more than 200 original artifacts will be on display. Objects ranging from colossal sculptures to precious gold coins and jewelry, and statues from the sunken cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, as well as artifacts from museums in Cairo and Alexandria, many of which will be appearing in United States soil for the very first time.

The discovery of these submerged cities has been one of the greatest achievements in underwater archaeology. More than 80% of the objects in display come directly from these forgotten Egyptian cities. These ancient cities were hit by earthquake and then swallowed by water, remaining hidden for centuries.

Franck Goddio estimates that they have retrieved about 2,500 artifacts, which make up no more than 10% of those existing in its underwater location. The French archaeologist has been working in these sunken cities during 20 years.